Veterans and advocates took to the streets in protest of the new draft master plan and land use at the West LA Veterans Affairs campus.
Veterans March in Protest of New Master Plan for West LA Veterans Affairs
The Late Shad Gaspard To Be Honored With ‘Warrior Award’ This Weekend: YO! Venice Show – March 28th, 2022
March 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Residential Fire Damages One Bungalow Threatens Others* Shad Gaspard To Be Honored...
Smallest Home in Venice on Market for $1.4 Million
March 28, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Windward Avenue property features two bedrooms, one bathroom By Dolores Quintana The smallest home in Venice, CA is now on...
Column: Demise of R-1 Zoning Will Lead to New Blockbusting
March 27, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Tom Elias, Columnist Blockbusting. A technique used to encourage people to sell their property by giving the impression that...
Chess Park Benches and Tables Removed
March 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Chess Park was recently closed indefinitely by the Santa Monica Recreation and Parks Commission. See the current state of the...
LA County Makes Preparations to Accept Refugees From the War in Ukraine
March 25, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Board of Supervisors motion instructs officials to prepare for refugees By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors...
West LA Dems Host Five Hopefuls in CD-11 Forum
March 25, 2022 Nick Antonicello
No Council Candidate reaches required 60% threshold, Good finishes first, Darling second and Newhouse third By Nick Antonicello The West...
Missing Man May be in Venice
March 25, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Deandre Wayne Hooper was last seen near the North Hollywood Recreation Center By Sam Catanzaro Officials are asking the public...
Mike Feuer: LA Is a City in Crisis That Demands Experienced Leadership Now!
March 24, 2022 Nick Antonicello
City Attorney Committed to Visiting all 101 LA Neighborhoods by June 7th Primary Column by Nick Antonicello For City Attorney Mike...
David Chang’s Spicy Fried Chicken Returns to Westside
March 24, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Fuku now serving up fried chicken at Kitchen United Mix on Third Street Promenade By Dolores Quintana Fuku, the spicy...
Honoring Women’s History Month With ‘Yarn Bomb’ Art Exhibit at Village Green
March 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local Palisadian Michelle Villemaire creates the sixth annual ‘Yarn Bomb’ exhibit at Village Green Park. See the exhibit in this...
Tired of Potatoes? Try Root Veggies!
March 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to cook up three different kinds of root vegetables from...
Local Artists Honored at Legendary Women of Venice Awards
March 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Venice Art Crawl hosts the 3rd annual Legendary Women of Venice Awards, find out who was honored in this video...
Average Gasoline Prices in Los Angeles Have Risen 13.5 Cents per Gallon in the Last Week
March 22, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Average gasoline prices in Los Angeles have risen 13.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.95/g Monday, according...
Search Underway in Mexico to Find Marina del Rey Boat Owner
March 22, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Bill Austin missing since last weekend By Sam Catanzaro When a Marina del Rey man’s boat ran ashore in Baja...
Microscopic Parasite Potentially Cause Cormorant Bird Death: YO! Venice Show – March 21st, 2022
March 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Microscopic Parasite Potentially Cause Cormorant Bird Death* Motorcyclist Killed In A Vehicle...
