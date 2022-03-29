Venice Arts’ Paid Video Production and Editing Program

Submitted by the Venice Chamber of Commerce

Are you a low-income, 18-24 year old living in LA County? Are you creative and passionate about content creation? Ready to commit to an intensive paid training?

Venice Arts is offering a paid 160-hour educational program created in partnership with LA County WDACS for Los Angeles County’s talented and motivated low-income young people, ages 18-24, with priority given to out of work and out of school, foster, unhoused, justice involved, and LGBTIA+ youth, among others.

The program builds foundational knowledge and skill in visual storytelling and video pre-production, production, and post-production. Graduates receive Certification from Venice Arts, sit for Adobe PremierePro Certification, and compete for paid, creative sector internships.

Young people enroll in one session—Spring or Summer. Successful applications must be able to attend all days and dates of their preferred Session. Stipends for full participation are received at key progress points in the program and total $2,500 of paid learning.

SPRING SESSION – starts Monday April 11, 2022

All classes will take place in-person at Venice Arts (near Washington & Lincoln). If you are selected for the program, we are able to assist with transportation costs and other possible barriers to participation.

