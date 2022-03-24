March 24, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook (@eatfuku).

David Chang’s Spicy Fried Chicken Returns to Westside

Fuku now serving up fried chicken at Kitchen United Mix on Third Street Promenade

By Dolores Quintana 

Fuku, the spicy fried chicken restaurant created by Chef David Chang, opened in the food court at the Third Street Promenade right before the pandemic got under way. After the lockdown shut down most businesses, most of the restaurants in the area did not reopen and some closed permanently. Fuku has returned as reported by Eater Los Angeles. You can order your choice of spicy chicken sandos and chicken and Impossible fingers from a number of different delivery and ghost kitchen options. At the Third Street Promenade, you can order through Kitchen United Mix from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily. At the West Hollywood location, you have your pick of services to order for pick up or delivery: DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates or UberEats. All of the services are accessible on the Fuku order page here and the WeHo location at 444 ½ La Cienega is open from 5:00 p.m. until midnight or 1:00 a.m. depending on the delivery service hours. 

All of the sandos are made with white meat chicken, brined in Habanero, on a Martin’s potato roll. The Knockout Sando comes with seasoned cabbage and Knockout sauce, the Spicy Fried Sando comes with Fuku Mayo and pickles, the Sweet and Spicy Sando comes with a Sweet + Spicy glaze and, yes, pickles, the Chicken Bacon Ranch Sando is the Habanero brined breast with Ranch dressing, crispy bacon, and pickles. The chicken fingers come in a choice of regular and Sweet and Spicy, with the option of Impossible brand nuggets with the Fuku spices and sauce added. The sides are waffle fries and waffle hash browns. For dessert, Fuku has cookies, including a vegan double chocolate cookie, Sunny Day Ice cream pints in six different flavors, and additionally Sweet Street brand cookies in four different varieties. 

Eater Los Angeles reported that Chang, who gained fame for founding Momfuku in NYC, would be partnering with Family Style Kitchens ghost kitchen operation to expand even further than the delivery options that are already being offered moving into other areas like Anaheim and San Diego in the future.

in Dining, News
