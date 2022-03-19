Construction Wraps up at Vista Ballona Development

$33.7 million development will bring 50 units of affordable housing to Mar Vista

By Dolores Quintana

Community Corporation of Santa Monica’s Vista Ballona affordable housing development is nearing completion.

The development located in Mar Vista at 3960 Grand View Boulevard is nearly finished as the developer Community Corporation of Santa Monica completes the construction phase of the project. Vista Ballona is a $33.7 million development that contains affordable and supportive housing and is built on a formerly vacant lot.

The complex is six stories tall and is host to 50 one and two bedroom apartments. These apartments will only be rented to households whose earnings are at or below 30 to 60 percent of the median income of the area. Twelve of the units are designated for residents who have developmental disabilities.

The California Tax Credit Allocation Committee issued a report in 2019 that stated that the rents in the Vista Ballona complex would range between $285 to $1,746 a month for renters.