Saint Patrick’s Day Celebrations in Venice

Live music, corned beef and drinking games and more

Live music, Irish-food, drink specials and more will on on tap at Venice bars and restaurants for Saint Patrick’s Day this Thursday.

The Venice Whaler (10 Washington Boulevard, Marina del Rey) will start the festivities early. Starting at 6 a.m. the Whaler will have live music, beer pong, beer bongs, green beer, Irish food specials and more. The Venice Whaler, (310) 821-8737, venicewhaler.com.

Starting at noon, Hotel Erwin (1697 Pacific Avenue) will kick off a day of fun as well. Celebrate the luckiest day of the year on Hotel Erwin’s rooftop lounge starting at noon with drink specials all day, a cocktail special (the the Frisky Leprechaun) along with $10 Guinness cans. Hotel Erwin, (310) 452-1111, hotelerwin.com.

Hinano Cafe (15 Washington Boulevard) meanwhile will have drink specials and live music (The Brobots) starting at 3 p.m. Homemade corned beef and cabbage will be available for $12.99 a plate along with $5.50 Harps bottles. Hinano Cafe, (310) 822-3920, hinanocafevenice.com.

For those looking to make their Saint Patrick’s Day a little sweet, look no further than Nighthawk Breakfast Bar (417 Washington Boulevard, Marina del Rey), who is offering all you can eat Lucky Charms pancakes and Lucky Charms spiked milkshakes. Nighthawk Breakfast Bar, (424) 835-4556, nighthawkrestaurants.com.