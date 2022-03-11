March 11, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Newhouse Launches Campaign With Rally in Venice

Mike Newhouse launches council bid with rally by the beach

By Nick Antonicello

Mike Newhouse, the popular Venice local and former two-term president of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) was favorably received Tuesday evening with a “meet and greet” as he launched his bid to succeed outgoing Councilman Mike Bonin in a race that is crowded and controversial. 

A proud Venetian for 25 years, Mike and his wife Ruthie are homeowners on Harrison Avenue, and their two school-age sons, Holden and Dylan and a family dog named Marley. 

Newhouse has been a community advocate for Venice for decades and is the founder of the Newhouse Law Group based in Century City where he employs a staff of eight. The firm’s expertise is land use and planning. 

A board member for numerous volunteer, charitable and not-for-profit organizations, Newhouse filed 1,000 signatures Tuesday with the LA City Clerk’s Office and announced he has financial commitments for over $100,000 in campaign donors and contributors in just a few weeks in the race. 

Newhouse will be having a campaign fundraiser March 12th here in Venice at the eclectic “Lantern House” and he announced Tuesday evening he will be running a “positive, issue-oriented campaign because in these difficult times that’s what residents, stakeholders, homeowners, tenants and the business community want and demands.” 

Newhouse described himself as a “candidate of consensus, a leader who listens with a demonstrated track record of getting things done for the community.”

With about 125 supporters and friends in attendance, many of them recognizable Venice community activists, board members and neighbors, Mike and his musical  band launched into a series of songs for the crowd and then took questions from anyone who had one for the newly minted council hopeful. 

An accomplished musician, Mike has served as the MC for the annual Venice Sign Lighting, recognized as the #1 holiday event here in Dog Town which was revived in 2021 in wake of the COVID pandemic with about 1,000 in attendance. 

Newhouse talked passionately how removing the homeless from the streets of Venice and the rest of CD-11 was priority #1 should he become the district’s new council member. 

Newhouse stressed this as his priority because everything else that needs to be accomplished hinges on fixing this public health crisis being addressed with compassion and care. 

“We can do this in a dignified manner that alleviates what is happening on the streets while getting our public spaces cleared, cleaned and functional for all. We can do this with respect and we can do this together.” 

For more information about the Newhouse campaign, visit www.NewhouseForLA.com

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Over 200 People Moved From Venice Boardwalk

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

Still work to be done despite progress By Dolores Quintana After seven months, there has been progress related to the...

Socalo in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, News

Celebrate Woman-Owned Restaurants on Westside With Regarding Her Festival

March 10, 2022

Read more
March 10, 2022

Festival running through March 13 By Dolores Quintana The Regarding Her (Re: Her) Festival has returned in 2022 to celebrate...

Photo: Facebook (@ikesandwiches).
Dining, News

Popular SF Sandwich Shop Opening Venice-Area Shop

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Marina del Rey shop in the works for Marina del Rey.  By Dolores Quintana Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is expanding...

Photo: nicoruderman.com.
News, Opinion

Column: Venice’s Favorite Son

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Nico Ruderman offers real solutions in his election bid to get to Sacramento as our new Assembly member! By Nick...

Left to right: Nury Martinez, Kristin Crowley, Eric Garcetti and Ralph Terrazas. Photo: City of Los Angeles.
News

Kristin Crowley Is Confirmed by City Council as First Female LAFD Fire Chief

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Crowley also to be first openly LGBTQ person to be chief By Dolores Quintnaa Kristin Crowley, current Deputy Chief of...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Illegal Dumping Is the Focus of City Council’s Newest Approved Motions

March 8, 2022

Read more
March 8, 2022

Most of Councilmember Kevin de León’s Clean Streets Plan approved by lawmakers By Dolores Quintana City Councilmember Kevin de León,...

Photos: Twitter (@LACoLifeguards).
News

Pygmy Sperm Whale Euthanized After Washing Ashore in Malibu

March 8, 2022

Read more
March 8, 2022

Adult pygmy sperm whale stranded on beach Sunday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro A pygmy sperm whale that washed ashore at...
News, Video

Work Continues Relocate Venice Beach Homeless Population: Yo! Venice Show – March 7th, 2022

March 7, 2022

Read more
March 7, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Work Continues Relocate Venice Beach Homeless Population* New LAPD Policy Requires Officers...
News, Video

The Future of EV Charging Stations in Santa Monica

March 7, 2022

Read more
March 7, 2022

The City of Santa Monica’s own Sustainability analyst discusses the future of the City’s EV Action Plan in this video...
News, Real Estate

LA Lawmakers Direct City to Offer Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy First Right of Refusal Before Future Sales of Hillside Surplus Property

March 5, 2022

Read more
March 5, 2022

City Council motion applies to City-owned parcels By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers have directed the city to offer the...

3921 Moore Street. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Five-Story Development Would Bring 10 Units to Venice High School Area

March 5, 2022

Read more
March 5, 2022

Development in the works at the corner of Moore and Caswell By Dolores Quintana A new development is in the...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

LA City Controller Report Shows Average Cost of Supportive Housing Unit Nearly $600,000

March 5, 2022

Read more
March 5, 2022

City Controller report details rising costs for supportive housing By Dolores Quintana In a report titled The Problems and Progress...

Amazon Books in Marina del Rey. Photo: Google.
News

Amazon Books Poised to Leave Marina del Rey

March 4, 2022

Read more
March 4, 2022

Amazon announces closure of all brick-and-mortar stores By Sam Catanzaro Marina del Rey is is poised to lose a bookstore...

Joe Buscaino. Photo: Official.
News, Opinion

Yo! Venice Goes “One on One” with Mayoral Hopeful Joe Buscaino!

March 4, 2022

Read more
March 4, 2022

By Nick Antonicello, Yo! Venice Columnist Councilman Joe Buscaino sat down with Yo! Venice to discuss the issues important to...
Crime, News

Former TSA Officer Arrested for Smuggle Methamphetamine Through LAX

March 4, 2022

Read more
March 4, 2022

Michael Williams faces up to 20 years in federal prison By Sam Catanzaro A former Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR