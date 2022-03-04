March 4, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Former TSA Officer Arrested for Smuggle Methamphetamine Through LAX

Michael Williams faces up to 20 years in federal prison

By Sam Catanzaro

A former Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer was arrested this week on a federal criminal complaint alleging he smuggled what he believed was methamphetamine through Los Angeles International Airport in exchange for a total of $8,000 in cash. 

Michael Williams, 39, of Hawthorne, has been charged with one count of attempting to distribute methamphetamine. 

According to an affidavit filed with the complaint, authorities in 2020 conducted undercover operations involving Williams, whom they suspected of helping smuggle narcotics past security checkpoints at LAX. During the operations, Williams allegedly met with a drug source to exchange methamphetamine in the days prior leading up to his shift at LAX.

As a TSA employee with unscreened access to LAX, Williams agreed to deliver the meth in a backpack to the source’s accomplice in the men’s restroom on the secure side of the airport terminal.

“After taking possession of what he believed was real narcotics, Williams allegedly transported an unscreened package containing the fake methamphetamine beyond the TSA screening area and delivered the package to another individual. This individual, whom Williams did not know was a federal agent, on both occasions exchanged $4,000 in cash in the stalls of the men’s restroom in the airport’s secure area,” the Department of Justice said in a press release. 

According to prosecutors, Williams was observed on LAX’s security cameras exiting the restroom while wearing his TSA uniform en route to begin his shift screening passengers and luggage.

If convicted, Williams would face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

in Crime, News
Related Posts
Amazon Books in Marina del Rey. Photo: Google.
News

Amazon Books Poised to Leave Marina del Rey

March 4, 2022

Read more
March 4, 2022

Amazon announces closure of all brick-and-mortar stores By Sam Catanzaro Marina del Rey is is poised to lose a bookstore...

Joe Buscaino. Photo: Official.
News, Opinion

Yo! Venice Goes “One on One” with Mayoral Hopeful Joe Buscaino!

March 4, 2022

Read more
March 4, 2022

By Nick Antonicello, Yo! Venice Columnist Councilman Joe Buscaino sat down with Yo! Venice to discuss the issues important to...

Photo: Courtesy Venice Family Clinic.
News

Venice Family Clinic Launches Street Medicine Curriculum

March 2, 2022

Read more
March 2, 2022

Training guide designed to educate next generation of homeless health care providers By Sam Catanzaro Venice Family Clinic has launched...
News, Video

Santa Monica City Hall Reopens to Public

March 1, 2022

Read more
March 1, 2022

After closing in March 2020 Santa Monica City Hall has reopened to the public. Learn what services are available now...

Photo: The American Red Cross.
News, Westside Wellness

Critical Need for Blood Donations on the Westside

February 28, 2022

Read more
February 28, 2022

American Red Cross, UCLA Health continue to face a national blood emergency By Dolores Quintana  The American Red Cross continues...
News, Video

L.A Awarded $1.7 M To House 65 Homeless Individuals: Yo! Venice Show – February 28th 2022

February 28, 2022

Read more
February 28, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* L.A Awarded $1.7 M To House 65 Homeless Individuals* Marina City Club...

A rally for Ukraine in Santa Monica Sunday afternoon. Photo: Phil Brock.
News

Rally in Venice tonight for Ukraine

February 28, 2022

Read more
February 28, 2022

A rally for Ukraine will take place in Venice tonight. According to rally organizers, the event is set to take...
News, Video

Protesters Gather in Westwood Calling for U.S Support for Ukraine

February 28, 2022

Read more
February 28, 2022

A mass of protesters gathered on Veteran and Wilshire Ave to protest the Russian attacks on Ukraine. Hear what protesters...
News, Real Estate

Venice Pier Allocated $1 Million Grant for Improvements

February 25, 2022

Read more
February 25, 2022

$26 million in Measure A funding for parks countywide By Dolores Quintana Venice Pier will be getting a $1 million...

LAX Suites on Aviation Boulevard. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

The City and County of LA Announce Proposed Purchases of Properties Through Project Homekey

February 25, 2022

Read more
February 25, 2022

Two Westside-area hotels included By Dolores Quintana The City of Los Angeles has announced that the Board of Commissioners of...

A rendering of a mixed-use development planned for Mar Vista. Credit: TCA Architects.
News, Real Estate

Mixed-Use Mar Vista Development Tops Out

February 25, 2022

Read more
February 25, 2022

77 apartments, 2,100 square feet of retail space coming to Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana A development with 77 apartments...

Mayoral candidates on the stage at LMU for a debate this week. Photo: Facebook (@lmula).
News

Protestors Disrupt First Debate Among LA Mayoral Candidates

February 24, 2022

Read more
February 24, 2022

One protestor rushes stage at Tuesday evening debate at LMU By Sam Catanzaro Protesters disrupted the Los Angeles Mayoral Debate...

Photo: Facebook (@LACAssessor).
News

Prang Seeks Third Term as LA County Assessor

February 23, 2022

Read more
February 23, 2022

Incumbent explains the role of the assessor and its impact on residential and commercial properties By Nick Antonicello For too...

Photo: Facebook (@finandfeathersla).
Dining, News

Atlanta-Based Restaurant-Lounge Now up and Running in Marina Del Rey

February 23, 2022

Read more
February 23, 2022

Fin & Feathers opened across from Costco on Washington Boulevard By Dolores Quintana An Atlanta-based nightclub and restaurant is now...
News

Venice Beach Recreation Center is Hiring!

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

Deadline March 18, 2022 The Venice Beach Recreation Center is hiring for an array of positions. The employment opportunities at...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR