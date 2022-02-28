February 28, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
A rally for Ukraine in Santa Monica Sunday afternoon. Photo: Phil Brock.

Rally in Venice tonight for Ukraine

A rally for Ukraine will take place in Venice tonight.

According to rally organizers, the event is set to take place Monday at 7 p.m. at Winward Circle.

“We have to support Ukraine, we have to support democracies globally and Ukraine is a democracy under catastrophic threat, as are all democracies in the European Alliance, NATO and here in the US. Join the rally at Windward Circle under the blue and yellow Venice sign to demonstrate our solidarity for democracy and freedom!” event organizers said.

Those taking part will meet under the Venice Sign.

The rally is one of several that have taken place across the region over the past few days. On Sunday, there were to large rallies Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade and in Westwood, each with hundreds of participants.

