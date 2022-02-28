A mass of protesters gathered on Veteran and Wilshire Ave to protest the Russian attacks on Ukraine. Hear what protesters want in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.
Protesters Gather in Westwood Calling for U.S Support for Ukraine
Venice Pier Allocated $1 Million Grant for Improvements
$26 million in Measure A funding for parks countywide By Dolores Quintana Venice Pier will be getting a $1 million...
The City and County of LA Announce Proposed Purchases of Properties Through Project Homekey
Two Westside-area hotels included By Dolores Quintana The City of Los Angeles has announced that the Board of Commissioners of...
Mixed-Use Mar Vista Development Tops Out
77 apartments, 2,100 square feet of retail space coming to Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana A development with 77 apartments...
Red Cross Experiencing Worst Blood Shortage in Over a Decade
February 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
One donation of blood can save up to three lives and The American Red Cross needs your help as our...
Protestors Disrupt First Debate Among LA Mayoral Candidates
February 24, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
One protestor rushes stage at Tuesday evening debate at LMU By Sam Catanzaro Protesters disrupted the Los Angeles Mayoral Debate...
Prang Seeks Third Term as LA County Assessor
February 23, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Incumbent explains the role of the assessor and its impact on residential and commercial properties By Nick Antonicello For too...
Atlanta-Based Restaurant-Lounge Now up and Running in Marina Del Rey
February 23, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Fin & Feathers opened across from Costco on Washington Boulevard By Dolores Quintana An Atlanta-based nightclub and restaurant is now...
Local Diner Celebrates 40th Anniversary with a Special Giveaway
February 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Beloved, award-winning local restaurant John O’Groats is celebrating its 40th Anniversary on Saturday, February 26th. In celebration of the big...
Random Acts of Kindness Day Celebrated at Local Cafe
February 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
La La Land Kind Cafe in collaboration with Jergens treated customers to free giveaways during Random Acts of Kindness Day..Video...
Venice Beach Recreation Center is Hiring!
February 22, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Deadline March 18, 2022 The Venice Beach Recreation Center is hiring for an array of positions. The employment opportunities at...
Venice Beach Clean up This Weekend
February 22, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
CC Chamber In Action Clean Up this Saturday By Chad Winthrop A beach clean up is going down on Venice...
Santa Monica Library Goes Fine Free
February 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Public Library is going fine free! Learn more in this video brought to you by The Invisible Gardener.
Spotlight On Black Health And Wellness During Black History Month
February 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Building Bridges Art exchange in collaboration with The City of Santa Monica is highlighting black artists during Black History month...
Nico Ruderman Files for State Assembly
February 22, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Venice Neighborhood Council member will be a candidate in the April 5th special election for 62nd Assembly District By Nick...
LA Housing Authority Given Over $47 Million Dollars To Address Homelessness: Yo! Venice Show – February 21st, 2022
February 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* LA Housing Authority Given Over $47 Million Dollars To Address Homelessness* LA...
