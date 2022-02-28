February 28, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Protesters Gather in Westwood Calling for U.S Support for Ukraine

A mass of protesters gathered on Veteran and Wilshire Ave to protest the Russian attacks on Ukraine. Hear what protesters want in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.

News, Real Estate

Venice Pier Allocated $1 Million Grant for Improvements

February 25, 2022

February 25, 2022

$26 million in Measure A funding for parks countywide By Dolores Quintana Venice Pier will be getting a $1 million...

LAX Suites on Aviation Boulevard. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

The City and County of LA Announce Proposed Purchases of Properties Through Project Homekey

February 25, 2022

February 25, 2022

Two Westside-area hotels included By Dolores Quintana The City of Los Angeles has announced that the Board of Commissioners of...

A rendering of a mixed-use development planned for Mar Vista. Credit: TCA Architects.
News, Real Estate

Mixed-Use Mar Vista Development Tops Out

February 25, 2022

February 25, 2022

77 apartments, 2,100 square feet of retail space coming to Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana A development with 77 apartments...
Video, Wellness

Red Cross Experiencing Worst Blood Shortage in Over a Decade

February 25, 2022

February 25, 2022

One donation of blood can save up to three lives and The American Red Cross needs your help as our...

Mayoral candidates on the stage at LMU for a debate this week. Photo: Facebook (@lmula).
News

Protestors Disrupt First Debate Among LA Mayoral Candidates

February 24, 2022

February 24, 2022

One protestor rushes stage at Tuesday evening debate at LMU By Sam Catanzaro Protesters disrupted the Los Angeles Mayoral Debate...

Photo: Facebook (@LACAssessor).
News

Prang Seeks Third Term as LA County Assessor

February 23, 2022

February 23, 2022

Incumbent explains the role of the assessor and its impact on residential and commercial properties By Nick Antonicello For too...

Photo: Facebook (@finandfeathersla).
Dining, News

Atlanta-Based Restaurant-Lounge Now up and Running in Marina Del Rey

February 23, 2022

February 23, 2022

Fin & Feathers opened across from Costco on Washington Boulevard By Dolores Quintana An Atlanta-based nightclub and restaurant is now...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Local Diner Celebrates 40th Anniversary with a Special Giveaway

February 23, 2022

February 23, 2022

Beloved, award-winning local restaurant John O’Groats is celebrating its 40th Anniversary on Saturday, February 26th. In celebration of the big...
Video, Wellness

Random Acts of Kindness Day Celebrated at Local Cafe

February 23, 2022

February 23, 2022

La La Land Kind Cafe in collaboration with Jergens treated customers to free giveaways during Random Acts of Kindness Day..Video...
News

Venice Beach Recreation Center is Hiring!

February 22, 2022

February 22, 2022

Deadline March 18, 2022 The Venice Beach Recreation Center is hiring for an array of positions. The employment opportunities at...

Photo: Venice Chamber of Commerce/Ella Dederick
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Beach Clean up This Weekend

February 22, 2022

February 22, 2022

CC Chamber In Action Clean Up this Saturday By Chad Winthrop A beach clean up is going down on Venice...
News, Video

Santa Monica Library Goes Fine Free

February 22, 2022

February 22, 2022

Santa Monica Public Library is going fine free! Learn more in this video brought to you by The Invisible Gardener.
Culture, Life and Arts, Video

Spotlight On Black Health And Wellness During Black History Month

February 22, 2022

February 22, 2022

Building Bridges Art exchange in collaboration with The City of Santa Monica is highlighting black artists during Black History month...

Photo: Facebook (@NicoforCA).
News

Nico Ruderman Files for State Assembly

February 22, 2022

February 22, 2022

Venice Neighborhood Council member will be a candidate in the April 5th special election for 62nd Assembly District By Nick...
News, Video

LA Housing Authority Given Over $47 Million Dollars To Address Homelessness: Yo! Venice Show – February 21st, 2022

February 21, 2022

February 21, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* LA Housing Authority Given Over $47 Million Dollars To Address Homelessness* LA...

