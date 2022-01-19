January 20, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Hyatt.com

Rooftop LAX Views at New Bar and Restaurant

Hyatt House LAX now open

By Dolores Quintana

A new bar and restaurant has opened with rooftop views of LAX. 

Hyatt House LAX has now opened and features four different opportunities to get meals or snacks while at the Hyatt Hotel that services LAX, according to their website. You can find a morning meal or adult beverage at the Breakfast at Greenleaf Kitchen & Cocktails restaurant, Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m to 9:00 a.m. or on Saturday or Sunday from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The website describes the restaurant this way, “Wake up to breakfast served every day at the Greenleaf Kitchen & Cocktails, including an inviting selection of hot and cold items that are free with your stay. Pair your breakfast with coffee, milk, juice, or tea.

For more breakfast and midday to early evening food options, Greenleaf Kitchen & Cocktails is there to take care of you. The website describes the food at Greenleaf this way, “Greenleaf Kitchen & Cocktails inspires healthy communities across Los Angeles, by offering the finest and freshest local ingredients to create a modern lifestyle experience. Greenleaf offers an unwavering commitment to provide flavorful and fresh dining options, including an extensive craft cocktail menu.” Greenleaf is open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily.

H Market is there for grab and go meals, snacks and beverages 24 hours a day. The website states H Market’s mission in this way, “Whether you’re looking for grab-and-go snacks or groceries to prepare in your room’s kitchen, our 24-hour guest market has you covered.”

ShoresLAX is the final destination in the Hyatt House LAX and their website describes the restaurant and bar this way. ShoresLAX is a destination rooftop restaurant and bar showcasing delicious California Coastal Cuisine and Cocktails with a polished Southern California vibe.  Dine and sip on cocktails with unprecedented views of LAX runways, downtown Los Angeles and the Hollywood Sign.” Shores LAX is open from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m daily.

