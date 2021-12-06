Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* City Council Approves Reese Davidson Community Housing Development
* Councilman Bonin Votes Against 2028 Olympic Games Financial Liability
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.
City Council Approves Reese Davidson Community Housing Development: YO! Venice Show – December 6, 2021
Holiday Festivities at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel
December 4, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel brings the magic of the season to life with festivities for the entire family, from...
Del Rey Car to Car Shooting Ends in a Hit & Run Crash
December 3, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Police are searching for suspects wanted in connection to a recent car to car shooting in Del Rey. At 1:14...
Developer Donates $1 Million to Support Housing Development at the West Los Angeles VA Campus
December 3, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Pledge includes a $500,000 monetary donation and $500,000 in pro bono work By Staff Writer Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has...
10th Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting is This Weekend!
December 2, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Venice Chamber of Commerce’s annual tradition returns Saturday evening By Sam Catanzaro The Venice Holiday Sign Lighting returns this weekend...
Enforcement of COVID Vaccine Mandate Begins for Los Angeles Business Owners
December 2, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Fines of up to $5,000 now in effect By Dolores Quintana Enforcement of the SafePass Ordinance in Los Angeles began...
Jonah’s Kitchen Serves Up Farm Fresh Fire Grilled Cuisine
December 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Jonah’s Kitchen elevates the fast casual dining experience offering California inspired wood fire grilled organic dishes with Latin and Caribbean flare...
Sprouts vs Microgreens at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
December 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
What is the difference between sprouts and microgreens? Today we learn from a local farmer about the differences, nutrition, and...
Two Public Gigs for Venice Group the Off Jingle Bell Rockers
November 30, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
December 4 and 12 Santa Monica concerts By Staff Writer Local group…the Off Jingle Bell Rockers will be performing once...
Beautify Your Neighborhood
November 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Beautify Earth connects local artists to local walls to create a more beautiful city through community involvement and art. Find...
Local Actor Alan Toy Cast in NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’
November 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Alan Toy is set to portray President Franklin Roosevelt in NBC’s holiday spectacular “Annie Live!”. Alan is the first disabled...
Homicide of 50-Year-Old Homeless Man Under Investigation
November 30, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Detectives seek public’s help identifying suspect for recent Mar Vista homicide By Sam Catanzaro Homicide detectives are seeking the public’s...
New Wine Bar Opens On Abbot Kinney Blvd: YO! Venice Show – November 30, 2021
November 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* New Wine Bar Opens On Abbot Kinney Blvd* Rivean Has Opens First...
Snackable Baby Corn at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
November 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Looking for a quick, delicious, and fun snack? Baby corn could be the answer. Video brought to you by Avenir.
Venice Beach Anti-Vax Poster Painted Over
November 23, 2021 TJYoVenice
Ocean Front Walk poster reading “Leave the Vax, take the Cannoli” removed By Sam Catanzaro An anti-vaccination poster on Venice...
Santa Monica Brew Works Holiday Inspired Beers Have Arrived
November 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Brew Works the one and only local brewery in Santa Monica has just come out with its bourbon...
