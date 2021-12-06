December 7, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

City Council Approves Reese Davidson Community Housing Development: YO! Venice Show – December 6, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* City Council Approves Reese Davidson Community Housing Development
* Councilman Bonin Votes Against 2028 Olympic Games Financial Liability
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Video
Related Posts
News

Holiday Festivities at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel

December 4, 2021

Read more
December 4, 2021

Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel brings the magic of the season to life with festivities for the entire family, from...

Photo: LAPD
Crime, News

Del Rey Car to Car Shooting Ends in a Hit & Run Crash

December 3, 2021

Read more
December 3, 2021

Police are searching for suspects wanted in connection to a recent car to car shooting in Del Rey.  At 1:14...

The VA’s West Los Angeles Medical Center. Photo: Veterans Health/Creative Commons
News, Real Estate

Developer Donates $1 Million to Support Housing Development at the West Los Angeles VA Campus

December 3, 2021

Read more
December 3, 2021

Pledge includes a $500,000 monetary donation and $500,000 in pro bono work By Staff Writer Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has...

Photo: Venice Paparazzi
News, Upbeat Beat

10th Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting is This Weekend!

December 2, 2021

Read more
December 2, 2021

Venice Chamber of Commerce’s annual tradition returns Saturday evening By Sam Catanzaro The Venice Holiday Sign Lighting returns this weekend...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Enforcement of COVID Vaccine Mandate Begins for Los Angeles Business Owners

December 2, 2021

Read more
December 2, 2021

Fines of up to $5,000 now in effect By Dolores Quintana Enforcement of the SafePass Ordinance in Los Angeles began...
Food & Drink, Video

Jonah’s Kitchen Serves Up Farm Fresh Fire Grilled Cuisine

December 2, 2021

Read more
December 2, 2021

Jonah’s Kitchen elevates the fast casual dining experience offering California inspired wood fire grilled organic dishes with Latin and Caribbean flare...
Food & Drink, Video

Sprouts vs Microgreens at The Santa Monica Farmers Market

December 1, 2021

Read more
December 1, 2021

What is the difference between sprouts and microgreens? Today we learn from a local farmer about the differences, nutrition, and...
News, Upbeat Beat

Two Public Gigs for Venice Group the Off Jingle Bell Rockers

November 30, 2021

Read more
November 30, 2021

December 4 and 12 Santa Monica concerts By Staff Writer Local group…the Off Jingle Bell Rockers will be performing once...
Video

Beautify Your Neighborhood

November 30, 2021

Read more
November 30, 2021

Beautify Earth connects local artists to local walls to create a more beautiful city through community involvement and art. Find...
Video

Local Actor Alan Toy Cast in NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’

November 30, 2021

Read more
November 30, 2021

Alan Toy is set to portray President Franklin Roosevelt in NBC’s holiday spectacular “Annie Live!”. Alan is the first disabled...
Crime, News

Homicide of 50-Year-Old Homeless Man Under Investigation

November 30, 2021

Read more
November 30, 2021

Detectives seek public’s help identifying suspect for recent Mar Vista homicide By Sam Catanzaro  Homicide detectives are seeking the public’s...
News, Video

New Wine Bar Opens On Abbot Kinney Blvd: YO! Venice Show – November 30, 2021

November 29, 2021

Read more
November 29, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  New Wine Bar Opens On Abbot Kinney Blvd* Rivean Has Opens First...
Food & Drink, Video

Snackable Baby Corn at The Santa Monica Farmers Market

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

Looking for a quick, delicious, and fun snack? Baby corn could be the answer. Video brought to you by Avenir.

Black paint is seen covering what used to be an anti-vaccination mural on the Potter Building on Venice Beach. Photos: Sam Catanzaro
News

Venice Beach Anti-Vax Poster Painted Over

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

Ocean Front Walk poster reading “Leave the Vax, take the Cannoli” removed By Sam Catanzaro An anti-vaccination poster on Venice...
Food & Drink, Video

Santa Monica Brew Works Holiday Inspired Beers Have Arrived

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

Santa Monica Brew Works the one and only local brewery in Santa Monica has just come out with its bourbon...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR