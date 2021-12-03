Six-Story Palms Development Given Green Light

Geneva@Hughes North would bring 43 apartments to Palms

By Dolores Quintana

A new apartment development called Geneva@Hughes North has been approved by the Los Angeles City Planning Department.

The apartment project would be located in the Palms area and is a development from Geneva Street Partners that will be a six story building with 43 apartments available for rent. The site is located at 3521 to 3537 S. Hughes Avenue will replace four structures that only contained six total units. The midrise development will boast 14 one bedroom apartments, 20 two bedrooms, and nine three bedroom apartments.

Geneva Street Partners originally planned for only 40 apartments at the Palms development and submitted those plans a year ago.

The approved project is a Tier Three development that qualifies for the Transit Oriented Communities Incentive program, that will give them a 70% density bonus and building height increase allowance of two stories in exchange for a mere allocation of five units as extremely low income household units. As a Tier Three site, the apartment building will stand at roughly 67 feet tall and span 59,000 square feet with 49 basement parking spaces, 42 bicycle spaces and 5,550 square feet of open space for tenants in various areas.