The Best CBD Gift For Every Occasion

Thanks to the growing popularity of Hemp CBD, there’s a lot of new and unique CBD products that will make the perfect present. From hemp coffee, and chocolate, to beauty products and skincare, or for pains and wellness, it’s easier than ever to find CBD products for everyone in your life. Whether you are shopping for a friend, a true CBD lover, your mom/dad, or just for you, here is a valued CBD product from Prehemptive Sports & Wellness that will up your gifting game this season.

How does hemp CBD help?

Hemp has excellent potential for our health, and modern technology and access to information are quickly helping fulfill it. According to the CID (Cosmetic Ingredient Database), a European organization listing all cosmetic ingredients and their properties, CBD is Anti-aging, Soothing, Emollient, Moisturizing, Healing, Antioxidant, Antibacterial, Anti-seborrheic, and Anti-inflammatory.

The epidermis is the body’s first protective barrier, our first line of defense against pollution and microbes. Hemp CBD has naturally occurring anti-aging and regenerating molecules containing essential fatty acids to fight against free radicals and stimulate the regeneration of the skin. Rich in vitamin A and E, and Omegas 3 and 6, CBD helps fight against dehydration and revitalizes dry skin.  

CBD effectively treats certain skin diseases such as eczema, psoriasis, dermatitis, and acne without the side effects of conventional drug treatments. For example, cannabinoids allow the reduction of the lipid film of acne-prone skin in addition to their anti-inflammatory and antibacterial actions.

Our Experience with the Lavender and Ginger Pain Relief CBD Cream.

Upon trying this pain relief CBD cream, We were super impressed by the scent. We also like that the ingredients seem whole, sourced naturally, and trustworthy. Prehemptive cream’s superior effectiveness results from its unique blend of Hemp Cannabinoids (CBD) Oil, Arnica, Calendula, Ginger, and French Lavender or Sweet Orange and Lemon Verbena infused in an organic Shea butter. They are always handcrafted fresh in small batches, made from botanical ingredients that are 100% active—no fillers, no preservatives, and free of 8 major allergens.

Overall, I found that this product had the best scent while also providing the best skin protection and pain relief for muscle pains. Prehemptive CBD creams are very concentrated, and a pea-sized amount will cover a large area of your body. The jar will last you a long time.

