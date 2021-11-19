Ballona Creek Apartments Near Completion

Del Rey development to include 15 apartments

By Dolores Quintana

A development including 15 apartments is nearing completion near Ballona Creek.

As reported by Urbanize Los Angeles, a new four story apartment building is nearing completion at 4981 Centinela Avenue in Del Rey.

The building, designed by Bittoni Architects and built by the Category Company, includes 15 apartment units and alongside an underground parking garage, a shared common space for tenants and private balconies for the apartments.

The building is close to Milton Street Park and Ballona Creek. The area has seen an emergence of new apartment buildings that are replacing former single family homes.

A similar 25 unit complex is north of this new development and these two buildings will replace three single family homes.