November 20, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
A rendering of an apartment underway at 4981 Centinela Avenue. Credit: Bittoni Architects

Ballona Creek Apartments Near Completion

Del Rey development to include 15 apartments

By Dolores Quintana

A development including 15 apartments is nearing completion near Ballona Creek. 

As reported by Urbanize Los Angeles, a new four story apartment building is nearing completion at 4981 Centinela Avenue in Del Rey.

The building, designed by Bittoni Architects and built by the Category Company, includes 15 apartment units and alongside an underground parking garage, a shared common space for tenants and private balconies for the apartments. 

The building is close to Milton Street Park and Ballona Creek. The area has seen an emergence of new apartment buildings that are replacing former single family homes. 

A similar 25 unit complex is north of this new development and these two buildings will replace three single family homes.

in Real Estate
Related Posts
A rendering of the Sea View Hotel planned for Malibu. Credit: Luis Tena.
Real Estate

Rare Approval of a New Hotel in Malibu

November 12, 2021

Read more
November 12, 2021

Sea View Hotel given thumbs up By Dolores Quintana The City of Malibu has given rare approval to a new...

A rendering of the Pacific Landing development. Credit: Tighe Architecture
Real Estate

Lincoln Boulevard Affordable Housing Project Fully Framed

November 12, 2021

Read more
November 12, 2021

Pacific Landing takes shape on Lincoln Boulevard in Santa Monica By Sam Catanzaro A 37-unit affordable housing project on Lincoln...

A rendering of the Fairview Heights Apartments. Credit: KFA Architecture
Real Estate

County Office Space to be Replaced by 101 Low-Income Apartments

November 6, 2021

Read more
November 6, 2021

Fairview Heights Apartments coming to Redondo Avenue By Dolores Quintana 101 low-income apartments will take the place of LA County...
Opinion, Real Estate

Sacto Dems Dump Prop. 13 Reforms

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist For more than 40 years, Democrats in Sacramento have talked fervently about reforming the 1978 Proposition...
News, Real Estate

Bel Air Mega-Mansion The One Focus of Legal Battle

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

The One pulled from Los Angeles Superior Court  foreclosure sale By Dolores Quintana An infamous mega mansion in Bel Air...

A rendering of the Thatcher Yard development in Venice. Credit: City of Los Angeles.
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Approves $56 Million for Venice, Hollywood Housing Projects

October 23, 2021

Read more
October 23, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 25, 2021 By Dolores Quintana LA City Council has approved two new housing developments in...
News, Real Estate

Metro Considering Joint Development of Transit Land To Build Affordable Housing

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

Agency looking into goal of building 10,000 units of affordable housing By Dolores Quintana LA Metro has received a report...

A rendering of an over 500,000 square foot campus Apple is building on the Culver City-Los Angeles border, as seen from the intersections of Venice and National boulevards Credit: Apple.
News, Real Estate

Apple Doubling Down on Westside Presence

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

550,000 + square foot campus planned for Culver-Los Angeles border By Sam Catanzaro Apple is doubling down on its Westside...
Real Estate

Los Angeles Leads the Nation in Adaptive Reuse for 2022

October 18, 2021

Read more
October 18, 2021

Quarter of conversion projects in pipeline located in former offices By Dolores Quintana Adaptive reuse of already existing buildings is...

First Baptist Church of Venice. Photo: City of Los Angeles.
Real Estate

First Baptist Church of Venice Awarded Historic Designation

October 18, 2021

Read more
October 18, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 18, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Patch reports that The First Baptist Church of Venice has...

A fire burns in a vacant Venice building in January, 2021. Photo: Citizen.
News, Real Estate

Landlord Sues Snap Over Fire At Former Venice Office

October 16, 2021

Read more
October 16, 2021

Benjamin Schonbrun files lawsuit against Snap, Inc. in connection to January fire By Dolores Quintana A Venice property owner is...

The McRight/Wagner home and studios in Venice. Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

McRight/Wagner Venice Home and Studio on the Market

October 9, 2021

Read more
October 9, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 11, 2021 By Dolores Quintana The McRight/Wagner home and studio is now on the market...
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Exploring Funding Rental Subsidies for 10,000 Homeless Individuals

October 8, 2021

Read more
October 8, 2021

Creation of “Housing Now” Program approved by lawmakers last month By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council recently approved the...
Real Estate

Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs 27 New Housing Bills Into Law

October 4, 2021

Read more
October 4, 2021

Package of laws signed by the governor aimed at boosting affordable housing production By Dolores Quintana Gov. Gavin Newsom, addressing...

3739-3759 Cardiff Avenue. Photo: Google.
Real Estate

Six-Story Development Underway in Palms

October 4, 2021

Read more
October 4, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene, October 4, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Matt Damon Sells Pacific Palisades Home After Price Drop As...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR