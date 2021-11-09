Take a look inside the new Pallet Shelter tiny home structures built on the West LA VA campus. Video brought to you by Ryan Woodward.
West LA VA Offers Tiny Home Shelters for Homeless Veterans
Bonin, Raman Vote No on $2 Million for Anti-Camping Enforcement Signs
November 8, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
City Council okays $2 million to manufacture and post sign By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ anti-encampment law is now in...
Police Rescue Boat Lost in Dense Fog off Venice Beach
November 8, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
First responders escorted to safety a 24-foot boat lost in the dense fog off the beach near the Santa Monica-Venice...
LA City Council Votes To Ban Chop Shops In Los Angeles: YO! Venice Show – November 8, 2021
November 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Rivian Has Opened A Venice Beach Hub * LA City Council...
Bel Air Mega-Mansion The One Focus of Legal Battle
November 5, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
The One pulled from Los Angeles Superior Court foreclosure sale By Dolores Quintana An infamous mega mansion in Bel Air...
Gunman Taken Into Custody in Venice Following Lengthy Standoff
November 5, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Homeless gunman arrested late Thursday night By Sam Catanzaro Police in Venice took a gunman into custody following an eight-hour...
‘Veterans Row’ Homeless Encampment Cleared Off San Vicente Blvd
November 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Veterans homeless encampment along San Vicente Blvd has been cleared. Hear from a local Veterans advocate and the VA...
“Citrus Caviar” at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
November 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Australian Finger Limes, also known as “citrus caviar” can be a great addition to holiday cocktails, salads, and more. Learn...
Local Youth Band Gives Back to the Community
November 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
First Day of School was created by the Bundlie Brothers as a way to rock out while supporting causes they...
Veterans Row Cleanup Effort Begins
November 1, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LASD, LA Public Works, LAHSA and more begin abatement process By Sam Catanzaro Efforts to clear the Veteran’s Row homeless...
Officer-Involved Shooting in Pacific Division Under Investigation
November 1, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
October 13 OIS under review By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Force Investigation Division is investigating an Officer-Involved...
Sailor Saves Woman Stranded in Water for 12 Hours Off Coast of Marina del Rey: YO! Venice Show – November 1, 2021
November 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Sailor Saves Woman Stranded in Water for 12 Hours Off Coast...
18 Year Old Murdered Outside Of Home In Inglewood
October 28, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Go Fund Me set up to help family of Daina Monroe By Dolores Quintana 18 year old Daina Monroe, a...
Over a Third of California Restaurants Unable to Pay Rent
October 27, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
350,000 restaurant jobs remain unfilled By Dolores Quintana Over a third of California restaurants are unable to pay rent while...
Venice Beach Tiki Bar Now Open
October 27, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Belle’s Beach House now open at 24 Windward Ave By Dolores Quintana A tiki bar is now up and running...
Save Halloween With The Santa Monica Playhouse
October 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Ready for some spooky season magic? Santa Monica Playhouse presents “Absolutely Halloween” , a fun for all ages sure to...
