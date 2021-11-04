November 5, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

‘Veterans Row’ Homeless Encampment Cleared Off San Vicente Blvd

The Veterans homeless encampment along San Vicente Blvd has been cleared. Hear from a local Veterans advocate and the VA about how the move went and why it wasn’t done sooner. Video brought to you by Avenir.

in News, Video
