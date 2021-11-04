The Veterans homeless encampment along San Vicente Blvd has been cleared. Hear from a local Veterans advocate and the VA about how the move went and why it wasn’t done sooner. Video brought to you by Avenir.
‘Veterans Row’ Homeless Encampment Cleared Off San Vicente Blvd
“Citrus Caviar” at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
November 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Australian Finger Limes, also known as “citrus caviar” can be a great addition to holiday cocktails, salads, and more. Learn...
Local Youth Band Gives Back to the Community
November 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
First Day of School was created by the Bundlie Brothers as a way to rock out while supporting causes they...
Veterans Row Cleanup Effort Begins
November 1, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LASD, LA Public Works, LAHSA and more begin abatement process By Sam Catanzaro Efforts to clear the Veteran’s Row homeless...
Officer-Involved Shooting in Pacific Division Under Investigation
November 1, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
October 13 OIS under review By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Force Investigation Division is investigating an Officer-Involved...
Sailor Saves Woman Stranded in Water for 12 Hours Off Coast of Marina del Rey: YO! Venice Show – November 1, 2021
November 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Sailor Saves Woman Stranded in Water for 12 Hours Off Coast...
18 Year Old Murdered Outside Of Home In Inglewood
October 28, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Go Fund Me set up to help family of Daina Monroe By Dolores Quintana 18 year old Daina Monroe, a...
Over a Third of California Restaurants Unable to Pay Rent
October 27, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
350,000 restaurant jobs remain unfilled By Dolores Quintana Over a third of California restaurants are unable to pay rent while...
Venice Beach Tiki Bar Now Open
October 27, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Belle’s Beach House now open at 24 Windward Ave By Dolores Quintana A tiki bar is now up and running...
Save Halloween With The Santa Monica Playhouse
October 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Ready for some spooky season magic? Santa Monica Playhouse presents “Absolutely Halloween” , a fun for all ages sure to...
Pomegranate Season is Here!
October 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we are learning all about Pomegranates from the local vendors. Video brought to...
Spin Deploys New 3-Wheeled E-Scooter
October 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Spin has released its new 3 wheel e-scooter providing mobility solutions with increased stability. Video brought to you by Santa...
HULUWEEN’s Immersive Pop Up Event at Santa Monica Pier!
October 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Huluween has created an all ages immersive pop up event for Halloween weekend on the Santa Monica Pier. Video brought...
New Tiki Bar Opens On Windward Ave: YO! Venice Show – October 25, 2021
October 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Tiki Bar Opens On Windward Ave * Legal Proceedings To...
LA City Council Approves $56 Million for Venice, Hollywood Housing Projects
October 23, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Westside Real Estate Scene October 25, 2021 By Dolores Quintana LA City Council has approved two new housing developments in...
Police Seek Teenagers Wanted for Attacking 14-Year-Old and Friend Walking Back From School
October 22, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
LAPD seek group of 6-7 teenagers wanted in connection to October 19 incident in Westchester By Dolores Quintana Police are...
