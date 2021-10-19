Ex-Navy Rescue swimmer and triathlete, Jordan Hunter is changing the statistics of African Americans not knowing how to swim and forming people of color triathlon groups to inspire others through his company Say it Loud Media Jordan and a team are competing in the next Herbalife 24 Triathlon starting on the beaches of Venice. Video brought to you by The Playground.
Breaking Barriers Through Sport
Community Volunteer Patrol Program Brings Civilians New Insight Into Law Enforcement
October 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The West LA Police Department has a community patrol program bridging the gap between civilians and law enforcement. Video brought...
Pali High Debuts Fall Musical Avenue Q Live on Stage
October 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Pali high students bring the musical Avenue Q to the stage for a limited time. Video brought to you by...
UCLA awarded $1 Million Dollars Towards Enabling Safer Bike Commutes
October 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Civic Bicycle Commuting team along with partners is one of six competitors for the Civic Innovation Challenge backed by...
Barn Owl Nesting Box Program Comes to The Westside.
October 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The barn owl nesting box program from Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife is helping these birds create a network of...
Missing Woman Last Seen in Venice Beach
September 29, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Jessie Jean-Baptiste last seen Saturday By Sam Catanzaro Police are seeking a missing 25-year-old woman last seen in Venice Beach...
Canstruction Fights Hunger Through Art
September 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
International hunger relief fundraiser Canstruction makes an appearance at the Westfield Century City mall and we have the highlights. Video...
The Rich History of Prehemptive CBD Creams
The following is a question and answer with Paul Herve, founder of Prehemptive CBD creams, based on the formulas of a botanical...
Top-Rated Poster Printing Services in Los Angeles
September 10, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
So you want a piece of promotional artwork that is eye-catching and makes a statement. Maybe you’re a store looking...
Comedian Fuquan Johnson One of 1 of 3 Dead Following Suspected Overdose at Venice Party
September 7, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Early Saturday morning incident remains under investigation By Sam Catanzaro Comedian Fuquan Johnson was among one of three people who...
Gambling and Mental Health: Tips For The Casino
August 31, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
With the advent of online casinos, gambling has become a more popular pastime than ever before. It’s estimated that a...
Final Weekend of Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series With New Movies Added
August 28, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
WHERE: Marina del Rey Boat Launch Ramp, 13477 Fiji Way at Parking Lot #2 COST: $20 per vehicle, per movie...
Market Report: What is the Difference Between a Peach and a Nectarine?
August 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica farmers market Murray Farms answers all of our stone fruit questions in this video brought...
Main Street Traffic Closures Return This Weekend
August 20, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Sharing an Open Main Street back for second time this summer August 21 – 22 By Sam Catanzaro The summer’s...
Venice Restaurants Vie for Michelin Stars
August 19, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Prestigious guide returning to California next month By Kerry Slater The Michelin Guide is returning to California next month after...
Venice Outdoor Venues Offer Maskless Event Experience
August 15, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
When mask mandates were lifted across California last month, the citizens of Los Angeles County breathed a collective sigh of...
