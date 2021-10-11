On Wednesday, the Secretary of U.S. Veterans Affairs and Mark Takano visited the veterans homeless encampment along san vicente blvd. Video brought to you by Kline Art Academy.
U.S Secretary of Veterans Affairs Visits Veterans Encampment Outside VA
An Interview with Zach Rash, CEO of Coco Food Robotic Delivery
October 11, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Coco Delivery, is a completely contactless food delivery service that uses human piloted robots to deliver meals from the restaurant...
RV Fire Near Whole Foods Under Investigation: YO! Venice Show – October 11, 2021
October 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * First Baptist Church Of Venice Awarded Historic Designation * RV Fire...
UCLA awarded $1 Million Dollars Towards Enabling Safer Bike Commutes
October 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Civic Bicycle Commuting team along with partners is one of six competitors for the Civic Innovation Challenge backed by...
Body Found in Venice Beach Waters
October 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Saturday morning incident remains under investigation By Sam Catanzaro A man’s body was found in the water near the Venice...
McRight/Wagner Venice Home and Studio on the Market
October 9, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Westside Real Estate Scene October 11, 2021 By Dolores Quintana The McRight/Wagner home and studio is now on the market...
LA City Council Exploring Funding Rental Subsidies for 10,000 Homeless Individuals
October 8, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Creation of “Housing Now” Program approved by lawmakers last month By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council recently approved the...
Buscaino Seeks To Ban Bike Chop Shops
October 7, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
“Thieves have little or no fear of repercussions of this activity,” Councilmember says By Dolores Quintana A Los Angeles lawmaker...
OP Cafe Closes Its Doors After 40 Years
October 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The OP Cafe on Ocean Park Blvd permanently closed its doors last week, learn more in this video brought to...
Market Report: Making Homemade Applesauce
October 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
It’s apple season! And to get us in the mood for Fall we are making homemade applesauce with apples from...
Person Faces Charges After 37 Pounds of Marijuana Found in Crashed Vehicle
October 5, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
California Highway Patrol investigating September 26 incident By Sam Catanzaro A suspect faces charges after officers found 37 pounds of...
Barn Owl Nesting Box Program Comes to The Westside.
October 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The barn owl nesting box program from Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife is helping these birds create a network of...
The Venice Pride Tower Inspires Another Hermosa Beach LGBTQ+ Painting
October 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Hermosa Beach Pride lifeguard tower inspired by Venice Beach Pride lifeguard tower will remain painted rainbow, learn more in this...
Fallen Veterans Outside the West LA VA
After the second homicide in six months on “Veterans Row” in Brentwood the community and homeless veterans are seeking answers....
Suspected Shooter Homeless in Encampment Altercation Near Electric Ave: YO! Venice Show – October 4, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspected Shooter Homeless in Encampment Altercation Near Electric Ave * U.S...
TwoFoldTutoring Provides Peer To Peer Learning This Fall
Palisades High School seniors Noah Zaret and Dylan Walsh have created the student focused peer to peer tutoring company TwoFoldTutoring....
