Market Report: Making Homemade Applesauce

It’s apple season! And to get us in the mood for Fall we are making homemade applesauce with apples from Cirone Farms. Video brought to you by the LA Marathon.

in Video
Video, Westside Wellness

Barn Owl Nesting Box Program Comes to The Westside.

October 5, 2021

The barn owl nesting box program from Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife is helping these birds create a network of...
Video

The Venice Pride Tower Inspires Another Hermosa Beach LGBTQ+ Painting

October 5, 2021

Hermosa Beach Pride lifeguard tower inspired by Venice Beach Pride lifeguard tower will remain painted rainbow, learn more in this...
News, Video

Fallen Veterans Outside the West LA VA

October 4, 2021

After the second homicide in six months on “Veterans Row” in Brentwood the community and homeless veterans are seeking answers....
News, Video

Suspected Shooter Homeless in Encampment Altercation Near Electric Ave: YO! Venice Show – October 4, 2021

October 4, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspected Shooter Homeless in Encampment Altercation Near Electric Ave * U.S...
Education, Video

TwoFoldTutoring Provides Peer To Peer Learning This Fall

October 4, 2021

Palisades High School seniors Noah Zaret and Dylan Walsh have created the student focused peer to peer tutoring company TwoFoldTutoring....
Video

Market Report: Artichokes Have My Heart

September 29, 2021

Learn how to cook an artichoke in 3 easy steps. Video brought to you by the LA Marathon.
Video

Normalize Kindness at La La Land Kind Cafe

September 28, 2021

La La La Land Kind Cafe focuses on hiring and mentoring foster youth who have aged out of the foster...
Video

Does the Playground at Palisades Recreation Center Need a Remodel?

September 27, 2021

The playground at Palisades Recreation Center is almost 30 years old and currently not ADA compliant for children with disabilities...
Video, Westside Wellness

Canstruction Fights Hunger Through Art

September 27, 2021

International hunger relief fundraiser Canstruction makes an appearance at the Westfield Century City mall and we have the highlights. Video...
News, Video

NBA Could Bring Pro Outdoor Games To Venice Beach Courts: YO! Venice Show – September 27, 2021

September 27, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * NBA Could Bring Pro Outdoor Games To Venice Beach Courts *...
Video

Local Artist Calls for Public Support to Save Environmental Art Installation from Destruction

September 27, 2021

“Twilight and Yearning” an environmental art installation by sculptor Manfred Müller has sat under the pier for over 20 years...
Video

New Protected Bike Lanes on Ocean Ave Working As Intended?

September 27, 2021

The Ocean Avenue project by the City of Santa Monica installed the first protected bicycle intersections in Santa Monica hear...
Video

Local Legends Team Up To Create a Unique Breakfast Brew

September 22, 2021

Santa Monica Brew Works and GroundWork Coffee have teamed up to create a Golden Mocha Coffee Porter, hear from the...
Video

Market Report: Okra The Misunderstood Veggie

September 22, 2021

Okra is one yummy veggie and I didn’t know about it until now! Today we learn how to cook Okra...
Video

Emergency Preparedness For Pets

September 21, 2021

September is National Preparedness Month and today we learn how to prep your home and animals in case of an...

