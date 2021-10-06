It’s apple season! And to get us in the mood for Fall we are making homemade applesauce with apples from Cirone Farms. Video brought to you by the LA Marathon.
Market Report: Making Homemade Applesauce
Barn Owl Nesting Box Program Comes to The Westside.
October 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The barn owl nesting box program from Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife is helping these birds create a network of...
The Venice Pride Tower Inspires Another Hermosa Beach LGBTQ+ Painting
October 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Hermosa Beach Pride lifeguard tower inspired by Venice Beach Pride lifeguard tower will remain painted rainbow, learn more in this...
Fallen Veterans Outside the West LA VA
After the second homicide in six months on “Veterans Row” in Brentwood the community and homeless veterans are seeking answers....
Suspected Shooter Homeless in Encampment Altercation Near Electric Ave: YO! Venice Show – October 4, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspected Shooter Homeless in Encampment Altercation Near Electric Ave * U.S...
TwoFoldTutoring Provides Peer To Peer Learning This Fall
Palisades High School seniors Noah Zaret and Dylan Walsh have created the student focused peer to peer tutoring company TwoFoldTutoring....
Market Report: Artichokes Have My Heart
September 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Learn how to cook an artichoke in 3 easy steps. Video brought to you by the LA Marathon.
Normalize Kindness at La La Land Kind Cafe
September 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
La La La Land Kind Cafe focuses on hiring and mentoring foster youth who have aged out of the foster...
Does the Playground at Palisades Recreation Center Need a Remodel?
The playground at Palisades Recreation Center is almost 30 years old and currently not ADA compliant for children with disabilities...
Canstruction Fights Hunger Through Art
International hunger relief fundraiser Canstruction makes an appearance at the Westfield Century City mall and we have the highlights. Video...
NBA Could Bring Pro Outdoor Games To Venice Beach Courts: YO! Venice Show – September 27, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * NBA Could Bring Pro Outdoor Games To Venice Beach Courts *...
Local Artist Calls for Public Support to Save Environmental Art Installation from Destruction
“Twilight and Yearning” an environmental art installation by sculptor Manfred Müller has sat under the pier for over 20 years...
New Protected Bike Lanes on Ocean Ave Working As Intended?
The Ocean Avenue project by the City of Santa Monica installed the first protected bicycle intersections in Santa Monica hear...
Local Legends Team Up To Create a Unique Breakfast Brew
September 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Brew Works and GroundWork Coffee have teamed up to create a Golden Mocha Coffee Porter, hear from the...
Market Report: Okra The Misunderstood Veggie
September 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Okra is one yummy veggie and I didn’t know about it until now! Today we learn how to cook Okra...
Emergency Preparedness For Pets
September 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
September is National Preparedness Month and today we learn how to prep your home and animals in case of an...
