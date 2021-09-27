September 29, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

The Rich History of Prehemptive CBD Creams

The following is a question and answer with Paul Herve, founder of Prehemptive CBD creams, based on the formulas of a botanical chemist in 1933 Provence, France

Q: What is the history of Prehemptive?

A: It all started with an old handwritten notebook of natural remedies for sleep, inflammation, and arthritis. Although CBD is a recent movement, Prehemptive draws its inspiration from my great-grandfather’s natural pharmaceutical formulas, a botanical chemist in 1933 Provence, France. A time when medicine was wildcrafted fresh in small batches, using only potent, good-for-you ingredients. Rooted in this treasured legacy, we’ve been crafting hemp CBD products since 2016, harnessing the healing power of nature to champion healthy, happy humans.

Can you talk Prehemptive‘s flagship product, Prehemptive Sports CBD Creams and full-spectrum topicals and botanicals?

Prehemptive Sports CBD Cream is a treasured family recipe from the south of France for body & skin trauma, arthritis, sunburn, muscle spasms and inflammation.

The cream’s superior effectiveness results from its unique blend of full-spectrum hemp cannabinoids extract, arnica, calendula, ginger, and lavender essential oils infused in organic Shea butter, always crafted fresh in small batches, 100% active ingredients, no fillers and no preservatives, free of parabens, petroleum, or irritating chemicals.

What is the suggested use?

Apply a pea-sized amount to the affected part of the body and gently massage until absorbed. For acute and chronic pain, use a second coating immediately after the first application. When applied, it instantly blends into the skin’s pores, precisely what nature intended for body butter, making the delivery to the targeted area more efficient for faster pain relief. The cream absorbs quickly, leaving your skin soft and smooth.

When using Prehemptive Sports salve, keep in mind, our cream formulation is very concentrated. A pea-sized amount will cover a large part of the body’s targeted area. In everyday use, a small 2 oz jar will last you three months. “Less, More Often” is more effective than “More, Less Often.” A little goes a long way!

Can you talk about the quality and reliability of the product?

Reliability counts when it comes to you and your family’s overall health.
Our CBD crafter has an industry-leading quality control system. It uses third-party laboratories to analyze our hemp extracts final products for cannabinoid potency, heavy metals, bacterial and microbial life, mycotoxins (fungus), and pesticides. Our products are 100% natural, made with organic ingredients, no preservative, no filler, vegan and gluten-free.

How Does CBD Topical Work?

The cannabinoids primarily interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system, a grouping of millions of cannabinoid receptors found throughout your body. Almost every organ of your body, including your skin, contains cannabinoid receptors. The endocannabinoid system has four primary purposes: neuron protection, stress relief, immune response, and regulating the body’s general state of balance (Homeostasis), impacting faculties such as appetite, sleep, mood, and pain. CBD Topicals, like oils, does this by binding to cell receptors in muscle tissue, skin, and nerves. In a 2019 report, the Arthritis Foundation found that 79% of the 2,600 arthritis patients surveyed had considered using CBD or had already used it. Among those using CBD, 55% used a topical product applied to the joints for pain.

Can you elaborate on the personal history behind Prehemptive?

It all started with an old, handwritten notebook passed down through the family.

My name is Paul Herve, founder of Prehemptive. I was a photojournalist for 25 years, covering war zones and investigative reporting in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. I’m also a major fitness freak, playing soccer, rugby, and beach tennis. Before my journalism career, I served as a soldier in the French Naval Infantry.

My hard-driving years in all of these activities left me with a few broken bones and medical issues that, as I aged, pushed me to look for treatment and a new lifestyle. My life took a radical turn in 2015 when I was given a family heirloom in the form of a handwritten notebook.

My great-grandfather was a chemist, established in Provence, selling herbal remedies, creams, herbal teas, tonic wines throughout the region until they lost his business during WWII. After that, any production was just for family and friends until now. But over those years, they kept meticulous handwritten records in the notebook of his herbal recipes, treatment protocols, and notes on patients’ treatment responses.

The notebook remained in the family’s possession. Its guarded secrets remained intact but forgotten mainly as new generations moved on pursuing their post-war lives until the day my father handed it down to me with the suggestion that maybe some of their old cures could address the pains in my body.

After decrypting the handwritten notebook, I discovered more than 250 pharmaceutical formulas. I was “hooked.”  My heritage gradually returned to me, recalling time spent in my youth with my grandpa harvesting and preparing herbs for remedies. When medicine was wild-crafted fresh in small batches, using only potent, good-for-you ingredients, they used the power of nature to develop the best treatments.

How does inspiration become determination for you?

Discovering the endless and fantastic content of these natural pharmaceutical recipes inspired me to tackle the subject like a mad professor:

I spent countless hours searching for more family documents, instruction letters, and photos. I interviewed my aunts, uncles, father, mother, and older cousins to pick their brains. I started re-creating a few basic ointment formulas and became my guinea pig, testing the creams’ potency on my pain. After a few months, realizing I didn’t have my great grandfather’s knowledge, I enrolled in cosmetic care formulation classes to learn the chemistry basics. A year later, Prehemptive Pain Relief CBD Cream was created.

in Westside Wellness
