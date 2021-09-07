September 7, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Comedian Fuquan Johnson performing at The Comedy Union on Pico Boulevard. Photo: Facebook (@dantechang).

Comedian Fuquan Johnson One of 1 of 3 Dead Following Suspected Overdose at Venice Party

Early Saturday morning incident remains under investigation

By Sam Catanzaro

Comedian Fuquan Johnson was among one of three people who died following an apparent overdose at a Venice Canals house party over the weekend. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), early Saturday morning officers were called to the 200 block of Carrol Canal in Venice in response to a reported overdose. Three people were declared dead at the scene: 43-year-old Johnson, Enrico Colangeli, 48 and Natalie Williamson, 33, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. 

A fourth person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, reportedly comedian and model Kate Quigley. Quigley is expected to make a full recovery, CBS reports

“We appreciate all the positive thoughts and prayers for our daughter. At this time, we ask that you respect our privacy as we concentrate on Kate’s health and wellbeing,” Quigly’s family said in a statement

While the Coroner has not yet released official causes of death, a preliminary investigation found that the three deceased along with the victim taken to the hospital had suffered overdoses from fentanyl-laced cocaine, as reported by ABC 7

Johnson–a well-known figure in the Los Angeles comedy scene and a writer for TV series Comedy Parlour Live–had just performed at the Laugh Factory earlier this month. 

Following the incident, the local comedy scene took to social media to mourn and remember Johnson and Colangeli, who was also a comedian. 

“Make Everyone Laugh In Heaven,” wrote the HaHa Comedy Club in an Instagram post, where both Johnson and Colangeli regularly performed. 

“Very sad to hear about the passing of my buddy Fuquan Johnson. Smiliest, happiest dude, and a local icon in the North Hollywood community, RIP,” Tweeted writer-producer Luke Barnett

“My dear friend, I will miss you until I see you again. I love you brother,” wrote comedian Dante Chang in an Instagram post

in Featured, Venice Beach News
