Ready for a Virtual Scavenger Hunt?

Join the free Santa Monica Marble Hunt, the first AR scavenger Hunt in Santa Monica happening now through September 9th. Learn how to participate and win prizes in this video brought to you by Canyon Club Agoura Hills.

in video
video

State Funding Approved for Potrero Canyon Pedestrian Bridge

August 24, 2021

August 24, 2021

$11 million dollars to be provided by the State for building the pedestrian bridge over the Pacific Coast Highway connecting...
video, Westside Wellness

Dog Agility Park and Picnic Area Coming to Downtown

August 24, 2021

August 24, 2021

A Big Blue Bus representative outlines how BBB is creatively changing one of their bus stop areas into a community...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Blood Drive This Tuesday to Help Lessen Nationwide Blood Shortage: YO! Venice Show – August 23, 2021

August 23, 2021

August 23, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Blood Drive This Tuesday to Help Lessen Nationwide Blood Shortage *...
video

Severe Blood Shortage Across L.A. Cause For Concern

August 23, 2021

August 23, 2021

Blood shortages in hospitals across Los Angeles and the country are cause for concern. Learn all about donating today in...
Food & Drink, video

Market Report: Where do New Grape Varieties Come From?

August 18, 2021

August 18, 2021

Today we visit Murray Farms to learn all about new varieties of grapes that could be coming to a market...
video

Edify TV: Vaccine Mandates Coming for LA?

August 17, 2021

August 17, 2021

Today we hit the streets of the Westside and ask locals their thoughts on potential rules requiring vaccines for certain...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Venice Homeless Shelter Has Largest Covid-19 Outbreak In L.A: YO! Venice Show – August 17, 2021

August 17, 2021

August 17, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Homeless Shelter Has Largest Covid 19 Outbreak In L.A *...
video, Westside Wellness

Local Bakery Hosts Live Music on Sawtelle Blvd

August 17, 2021

August 17, 2021

New date night idea? Local bakery B Sweet hosts a free live music event on Sawtelle Blvd every week, tune...
Food & Drink, video

How to Cook Squash Blossoms A Farm to Table Tutorial: Market Report

August 11, 2021

August 11, 2021

Today we take a culinary journey from the market to the kitchen with a fun recipe and even better experience...
video, Westside Wellness

Pop Up Kitten Lounge is Saving Lives on Abbot Kinney Blvd

August 10, 2021

August 10, 2021

Kitten Season is upon us and CatCafe Lounge is hosting a pop up “Tiny Beans Kitten” lounge to help get...
Sports, video

Local Little League All-Star Team Wins More Than Just Championships

August 10, 2021

August 10, 2021

The Venice Baseball Academy’s little league team, the Tide, recently won the SoCal State Championships but it’s more than winning...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Armed LAPD Officers at Homeless Encampment Viral TikTok Video Explained – August 9, 2021

August 9, 2021

August 9, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Over 200 Homeless Tents Cleared Off Boardwalk * Armed LAPD Officers...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Over 200 Homeless Tents Cleared From Venice Boardwalk

August 9, 2021

August 9, 2021

After six weeks of clean up and outreach by multiple organizations and departments the Venice Beach Boardwalk homeless encampment has...
News, video

Will Locals Adhere to the Reinstated Face-Mask Mandate?

August 5, 2021

August 5, 2021

Wearing a face-mask indoors is once again required regardless of vaccination status, how do locals feel about the new mandate?...
News, video

Tiny Homes for Veterans Pending Approval From VA

August 5, 2021

August 5, 2021

If approved, tiny homes provided by Safe Huts could bring temporary housing to homeless veterans within the VA safe camping...

