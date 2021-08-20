Bicyclist Killed in Venice After Getting Hit by SUV

LAPD investigating Friday morning incident

By Chad Winthrop

A bicyclist was killed after getting hit by an SUV in an early Friday morning hit and run in Venice.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident took place on Friday, August 20 around 3:05 a.m.

“A female bicyclist riding in circles in the middle of the intersection at Pacific Avenue and Rose Avenue was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Pacific Avenue. The vehicle continued northbound on Pacific Avenue without stopping and identifying themselves or rendering aid as required by law,” the LAPD wrote in a press release.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported the bicyclist to a local area hospital where she passed away.

The hit-and-run vehicle is described by police as a black, large-sized SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Suburban.

“It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision,” the LAPD said.

The identity of the pedestrian will not be released at this time pending notification to the next of kin.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Officer R. Yoshioka, Serial No. 36027 with West Traffic Detectives at 213-473-0236 or West Traffic Detectives Desk at 213-473-0234. When calling please reference LAPD report number: 21-14-16923. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.