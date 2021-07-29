Venice Vision has submitted a new appeal in opposition of The Reese Davidson Community affordable housing project set to break ground in 2023. Video brought to you by Canyon Club.
The Reese Davidson Project Faces New Appeal
Umami Burger Coming to Venice
July 22, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Popular burger restaurant moving into former Komodo space on Main Street By Kerry Slater Umami Burger is coming to Venice...
Venice Car-to-Car Shooting Leaves 18-Year-Old Dead
July 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD investigating Monday incident By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a driver wanted in connection to a car-to-car shooting...
Bonin Staffer Calls Homeless Person Living at Entrance to Field Office ‘Disruptive’ in Leaked Email
June 30, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Leaked email shows member of Councilmember’s staff complaining about person living outside Westchester Field offices By Sam Catanzaro A leaked...
Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?
Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...
Venice’s Great White Restaurant Expanding to Melrose
June 10, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Venice cafe and restaurant opening location on Melrose in WeHo By Kerry Slater Great White cafe, located on Pacific Avenue in...
Tokyo-Style Pizza?
April 29, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
The Rose Venice’s Jason Neroni announces plans for former A-Frame space on Washington Blvd. By Kerry Slater A Venice-chef is...
Restaurant Spotlight: Tar And Roses Serves Up Wood-Fired Cuisine, Earthy Wines With Reopening
April 22, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Popular SM restaurant back up and running By Toi Creel Far too many restaurants have fallen victim to the pandemic....
Cities Chip Away at R-1 Zoning
April 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It’s become like a rite of spring: Every year, state legislators reject the most...
Mixed-Use Development Proposed for Windward Circle
March 23, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Three-story townhouse project with restaurant planned for Main Street in Venice By Sam Catanzaro A developer wants to replace two...
Check out the 10 Venice Restaurants Taking Part in dineL.A.
February 25, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
First ‘spring’ season of culinary event to begin first week in March By Kerry Slater 10 Venice restaurants will participate in...
Leslie Aguilar Wins Inaugural Arnold Maeda Manzanar Pilgrimage Grant
February 4, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
Grant will provide a stipend for Leslie, who will be working with the Manzanar Committee Submitted by VJAMM In December,...
Venice Student Receives Education Award from The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition
Seven area students were presented Education Awards by The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition at the first-ever...
