Today on the Malibu Wine Trail we stop by Montage Vineyards and chat with an artisan winemaker who gives us some historical insight into the first vineyards in Los Angeles. Video brought to you by Kline Academy.
Malibu Wine Trail Part 2: Montage Vineyards Private Estate
Venice Community Housing Receives Honor From American Institute Of Architects: YO! Venice Show – July 27, 2021
July 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Community Housing Receives Honor From American Institute Of Architects *...
Veterans Golf Classic Supporting Programs for Homeless Veterans
July 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
New Directions for Veterans is hosting the Veterans Golf Classic to support services provided by the organization for veterans. Video...
Summer Camps are Back for School of Rock Venice
July 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
School of Rock welcomes back students for in-person summer camps offering performance based intensives for musicians of all skill levels....
Culver City Council Approves Plans for New Hotel on Jefferson Blvd
July 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The 175 room hotel will replace the small strip mall on the corner of Jefferson and Sepulveda blvd and provide...
Malibu Wine Trail Part 1: Rosenthal Malibu Estate Vineyards
July 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Malibu is home to 52 wineries and vineyards spanning over 44,000 acres of land tucked away in the Santa Monica...
New ‘Catio’ Opens at Cat Cafe Lounge
July 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles’ only non-Profit Cat Cafe has a new ‘Catio’ where you can enjoy a beverage and the company of...
Bonin’s Encampment to Home Moves 131 Homeless Into Housing: YO! Venice Show – July 19, 2021
July 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Bonin’s Encampment to Home Moves 131 Homeless Into Housing * LAFD...
The Last Polo Field in Los Angeles Reopens on the Westside
July 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Will Rogers polo field is the last remaining polo field in Los Angeles and polo club games now resumed after...
LASD to Heighten Patrol In Effort To Clear Public Spaces
July 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Hear from a local business owner on how to clear public spaces in response to homelessness in Santa Monica. Video...
Santa Monica’s First Medical Cannabis Dispensary Could Be Coming to Wilshire Blvd
July 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
CPC Compassion inc plans to open on Wilshire blvd in December of 2021 if approved by the planning commission of...
Summer Avocados – Market Report
July 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Learn some tips and tricks for choosing and storing your avocados in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner...
Avoiding Heat Stroke for Your Dog
July 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Dr. Becker of Metropolitan Animal Specialty Hospital (MASH) talks about heat stroke in dogs and how we can keep our...
Transform Cardboard Into Art at Cardboard City
July 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cardboard City is a 10,000 sq foot creative pop up art gallery and activity center produced by reDiscover Center welcoming...
Edify TV: Delta Variant Spreads in LA County
July 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today we head to a Westside mall and ask shoppers if they are wearing masks amid increased transmission of the...
Deadline Extended For Unhoused To Move Belongings Off Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – July 12, 2021
July 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Deadline Extended For Unhoused To Move Belongings Off Boardwalk * Pedestrian...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Malibu Wine Trail Part 2: Montage Vineyards Private Estate
Today on the Malibu Wine Trail we stop by Montage Vineyards and chat with an artisan winemaker who gives us...Read more
POPULAR
Malibu Wine Trail Part 2: Montage Vineyards Private Estate
Today on the Malibu Wine Trail we stop by Montage Vineyards and chat with an artisan winemaker who gives us...Read more