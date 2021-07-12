July 12, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: West LA Chili Bowl Denied Historic-Cultural Status

Recently LA City Council voted to deny the West LA Chili Bowl Historic-Cultural Monument, one of the oldest surviving examples of Programmatic architecture in L.A. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.

" for the past approximately 40 years, for numerous reasons, local cities and counties rely heavily on state monies for a variety of programs that would otherwise go unfunded. The price is also to accept policy ultimatums that come with the threat of no funding." Photo: Getty.
Venice Beach Real Estate

Zone Wars: The Return Of Common Sense

July 12, 2021

July 12, 2021

Zoning has been an accelerating controversial issue, especially when weighing the acceptable levels of local municipal control versus State control....
Edify TV, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Googie-Style Diner Getting New Neighbors

July 8, 2021

July 8, 2021

Dinah’s Family Restaurant, the Westside Googie-style diner beloved for its fried chicken, is getting many new neighborhoods. Learn more in...

"Once buildings are converted either wholly or in part to residential units, much of the housing shortage will disappear. It’s a far cheaper and easier task than building billions of new square feet, often in places where existing residents don’t want them," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Venice Beach Opinion, Venice Beach Real Estate

Low-Cost Housing? State Keeps Ignoring the New Realities

July 6, 2021

July 6, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist From Sacramento comes word that the median price for a single-family home in California skyrocketed by...

Photo: Apartments.com
Afternoon Reads, Venice Beach Real Estate

Five Story Apartment Building Unwrapped in Palms Neighborhood

July 6, 2021

July 6, 2021

Multi family housing complex will have 60 units.  By Toi Creel Yet another real estate development housing project is coming...
Edify TV, Venice Beach Real Estate

Snap and Hulu Expanding Westside Presence

July 6, 2021

July 6, 2021

Snapchat and Hulu are both expanding their Westside presences. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community Collective.

A rendering of a development coming to Palms.
Venice Beach Real Estate

24-Unit, Six-Story Development Approved for Palms

June 25, 2021

June 25, 2021

Regent Street and Dunn Drive development given green light By Toi Creel  A six story, 24-unit apartment building project will...
Edify TV, Upbeat Beat

Edify TV: LA County Parks’ Multi Million Dollar Grant Program

June 25, 2021

June 25, 2021

LA County parks stand to benefit from a $33 million grant program. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify TV, Travel

Edify TV: Decreasing Expo Line Ride Times?

June 24, 2021

June 24, 2021

Transportation officials are looking into ways to decrease ride times on the E (Expo) Line connecting Santa Monica to Downtown...
Edify TV, News

AMC to Acquire ArcLight, Pacific Theaters?

June 24, 2021

June 24, 2021

AMC is reportedly set to take over recently-shuttered ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters, including locations in Santa Monica and Culver...
Edify TV, Upbeat Beat

Local Film Student a Finalist for BAFTA Awards

June 23, 2021

June 23, 2021

UCLA student Kristi Hoi was selected as a finalist for the 2021 GSA BAFTA Student Awards for her film No...

Rendering of 13481-13485 Beach Avenue Breakform Design.
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

New Condos Planned For Del Rey

June 23, 2021

June 23, 2021

27 units will be a mixture of one bedroom and condominiums.  By Toi Creel  A new condo development is planned...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Trident Center Gutted as Makeover Continues

June 22, 2021

June 22, 2021

The Trident Center in Sawtelle is completely gutted as a $300 million revamp continues to make progress. Learn more in...
Edify TV, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit

June 22, 2021

June 22, 2021

A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Mixed-Use 144-Unit Housing Project in The Works For Mar Vista

June 18, 2021

June 18, 2021

Apartments would contain public space plus affordable housing By Toi Creel A new six- story housing project is being reviewed...
Edify TV, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Local Educator Making Baking Dreams a Reality

June 17, 2021

June 17, 2021

Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed baking as side project, selling Southern-style sweets and pastries online, but recently she opened...

