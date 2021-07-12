Recently LA City Council voted to deny the West LA Chili Bowl Historic-Cultural Monument, one of the oldest surviving examples of Programmatic architecture in L.A. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: West LA Chili Bowl Denied Historic-Cultural Status
Zone Wars: The Return Of Common Sense
July 12, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
Zoning has been an accelerating controversial issue, especially when weighing the acceptable levels of local municipal control versus State control....
Edify TV: Googie-Style Diner Getting New Neighbors
Dinah’s Family Restaurant, the Westside Googie-style diner beloved for its fried chicken, is getting many new neighborhoods. Learn more in...
Low-Cost Housing? State Keeps Ignoring the New Realities
July 6, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
By Tom Elias, Columnist From Sacramento comes word that the median price for a single-family home in California skyrocketed by...
Five Story Apartment Building Unwrapped in Palms Neighborhood
July 6, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Multi family housing complex will have 60 units. By Toi Creel Yet another real estate development housing project is coming...
Snap and Hulu Expanding Westside Presence
Snapchat and Hulu are both expanding their Westside presences. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community Collective.
24-Unit, Six-Story Development Approved for Palms
June 25, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Regent Street and Dunn Drive development given green light By Toi Creel A six story, 24-unit apartment building project will...
Edify TV: LA County Parks’ Multi Million Dollar Grant Program
LA County parks stand to benefit from a $33 million grant program. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify TV: Decreasing Expo Line Ride Times?
Transportation officials are looking into ways to decrease ride times on the E (Expo) Line connecting Santa Monica to Downtown...
AMC to Acquire ArcLight, Pacific Theaters?
AMC is reportedly set to take over recently-shuttered ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters, including locations in Santa Monica and Culver...
Local Film Student a Finalist for BAFTA Awards
June 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
UCLA student Kristi Hoi was selected as a finalist for the 2021 GSA BAFTA Student Awards for her film No...
New Condos Planned For Del Rey
June 23, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
27 units will be a mixture of one bedroom and condominiums. By Toi Creel A new condo development is planned...
Edify TV: Trident Center Gutted as Makeover Continues
The Trident Center in Sawtelle is completely gutted as a $300 million revamp continues to make progress. Learn more in...
Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit
June 22, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more...
Mixed-Use 144-Unit Housing Project in The Works For Mar Vista
June 18, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Apartments would contain public space plus affordable housing By Toi Creel A new six- story housing project is being reviewed...
Edify TV: Local Educator Making Baking Dreams a Reality
Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed baking as side project, selling Southern-style sweets and pastries online, but recently she opened...
Local Winemakers Are Suing LA County Over New Restrictions on Vineyards
