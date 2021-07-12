Today we head to a Westside mall and ask shoppers if they are wearing masks amid increased transmission of the COVID-19 Delta variant. Video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.
Edify TV: Delta Variant Spreads in LA County
Deadline Extended For Unhoused To Move Belongings Off Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – July 12, 2021
July 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Deadline Extended For Unhoused To Move Belongings Off Boardwalk * Pedestrian...
Deadly Florida Condo Collapse Motivates LA County to Inspect the Marina City Club
July 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
After concerned residents contacted city officials, County Building and Safety conducted an inspection of the Marina City Club condominium complex,...
Local Winemakers Are Suing LA County Over New Restrictions on Vineyards
July 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Malibu Coast Vintners and Grape Growers Alliance, along with local winemaker John Gooden have filed a lawsuit against the LA...
Market Report: Choosing the Perfect Tomato
July 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmer Market we are learning all about tomatoes. In this video brought to you by...
Edify TV: Traffic Returning to LA Streets
July 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As LA County returns to normalcy, it may come as no surprise that local rent and traffic levels are on...
Los Angeles Approves $5M Program to House Homeless: YO! Venice Show – July 6, 2021
July 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Los Angeles Approves $5M Program to House Homeless * Hit and...
Trap Neuter Return Seminar To Improve Lives of Los Angeles Alley Cats
July 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cat Cafe Lounge is hosting a free TNR event July 8th and 9th to raise awareness of how TNR can...
How Do Westside Beaches Rank In Heal The Bay’s Water Quality Report?
July 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Heal The Bay’s 31st annual Beach Report Card study highlights the best and worst water qualities at 500 beaches along...
Big Blue Buses Going Cashless
July 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Big Blue Bus starts its cashless 6 month pilot program on July 12th, learn what to expect and how these...
July 4th Celebration at Burton Chace
July 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Park Celebrate July 4th this Sunday at Burton Chace Park, all the details in this video brought to you by...
Market Report: Have You Eaten Cactus?
June 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cactus aka Nohpalli is found in numerous Mexican dishes and is a real treat to spice up your weekly recipes....
Essential Items For Your Emergency Preparedness Bag
June 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Prepping your home and family for an unexpected emergency can mean the difference between life and death. Today we learn...
Cooking With Kale – Market Report
June 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Greens such as kale can sometimes be overlooked in the kitchen, today we chat about all the fun ways to...
I Bet You’ve Never Heard Of Santa Monica’s Gambling Boats
June 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
LA Times reporter Daniel Miller talks about the history of Santa Monica’s infamous gambling boats in this video brought to...
Lost Something Special? Don’t Panic, Steve Can Help.
June 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Steve Smith has found over 400 lost items with his metal detector. A service he provides free of charge through...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: Delta Variant Spreads in LA County
Today we head to a Westside mall and ask shoppers if they are wearing masks amid increased transmission of the...Read more
POPULAR
Deadly Florida Condo Collapse Motivates LA County to Inspect the Marina City Club
After concerned residents contacted city officials, County Building and Safety conducted an inspection of the Marina City Club condominium complex,...Read more