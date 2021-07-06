July 6, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty.

Fugitive Offender Arrested for Series of Sex Crimes Around Venice Canals

46-year-old El Monte man arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to commit rape

By Sam Catanzaro

Police have arrested a man for a series of sex crimes around the Venice Canals.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), in the early morning hours of July 2, a female resident in the 500 block of Rialto Avenue awakened to find a man reaching into her window and groping her.

“She screamed and fought him off, but he continued to lurk outside her window while indicating he wanted to sexually assault her. The victim called 911 and the suspect fled,” the LAPD said in a news release.

Detectives responded, began searching for video evidence and discovered a second victim who saw the suspect exposing himself outside her window several blocks away. Police then circulated a social media request for video footage and obtained photos of the suspect nearby.

According to the LAPD, as they continued to look for additional cameras, detectives observed the suspect a few blocks away and arrested him on suspicion of assault with the intent to commit rape during the commission of a residential burglary.

Neighbors later directed them to the suspect’s getaway vehicle, which he had left running near the original victim’s home.

The suspect was later identified as 46-year-old Arnoldo Cruz of El Monte.

According to the LAPD, investigators researched Cruz’s criminal history and discovered that he was a registered sex offender in Colorado, but that he never registered with any California law enforcement agency.

Cruz remains in LAPD custody on felony charges, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Information Center. The LAPD did not immediately respond to a request regarding if the department has presented the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney for filing considerations.

in Featured, News
Related Posts
The scene of a Venice shooting Monday morning. Photo: LAPD Lieutenant Ensley (Twitter).
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Venice Car-to-Car Shooting Leaves 18-Year-Old Dead

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

LAPD investigating Monday incident By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a driver wanted in connection to a car-to-car shooting...
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

LA City Council Votes To Stop Citing Unlicensed Street Vendors

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Vote will allow hundreds of business owners to serve food without fear of confiscation By Toi Creel  On Tuesday, June...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Brisket Pizza Collab Coming to Venice July 4th

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Moo’s Craft BBQ and Speak Cheezy popping up at Deus Ex Machina July 4th By Kerry Slater Two restaurants are...

A leaked email from a member of Councilmember Mike Bonin’s staff regarding a person living in front of the Councilmember’s Westchester field office. Photo: Yo! Venice.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Bonin Staffer Calls Homeless Person Living at Entrance to Field Office ‘Disruptive’ in Leaked Email

June 30, 2021

Read more
June 30, 2021

Leaked email shows member of Councilmember’s staff complaining about person living outside Westchester Field offices  By Sam Catanzaro A leaked...
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News

New Los Angeles Nonprofit Charting a Positive Way Forward for a City on the Brink

June 30, 2021

Read more
June 30, 2021

The founders of Envision L.A., a new 501(c)(4) nonprofit based in Mar Vista, have a simple goal: Bring sanity, humanity,...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Councilman Mike Bonin’s Permanent Housing Initiative Starts Today: YO! Venice Show – June 28, 2021

June 28, 2021

Read more
June 28, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Councilman Mike Bonin’s Permanent Housing Initiative Starts Today * Councilman Call...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Arrest Made in Murder of Homeless Man on Venice Boardwalk

June 28, 2021

Read more
June 28, 2021

LAPD announce arrest of Michael McClain in connection to June 25 Ocean Front Walk incident By Sam Catanzaro Police have...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Official Results in for the 2021 Venice Neighborhood Council Elections

June 24, 2021

Read more
June 24, 2021

The official results for the 2021 Venice Neighborhood Council (VNC) elections are in. Newly elected members will be sworn in...

Photo: LA County Sheriff’s Department (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Asks Board of Supervisors to Declare State of Emergency on Homelessness Crisis

June 24, 2021

Read more
June 24, 2021

Sheriff sends letter to Board of Supervisors this week By Sam Catanzaro “Venice was once the number two tourist destination...
Edify TV, News

AMC to Acquire ArcLight, Pacific Theaters?

June 24, 2021

Read more
June 24, 2021

AMC is reportedly set to take over recently-shuttered ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters, including locations in Santa Monica and Culver...

Rendering of 13481-13485 Beach Avenue Breakform Design.
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

New Condos Planned For Del Rey

June 23, 2021

Read more
June 23, 2021

27 units will be a mixture of one bedroom and condominiums.  By Toi Creel  A new condo development is planned...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Trident Center Gutted as Makeover Continues

June 22, 2021

Read more
June 22, 2021

The Trident Center in Sawtelle is completely gutted as a $300 million revamp continues to make progress. Learn more in...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Marina Del Rey Businesses Send Letter Opposing Fisherman’s Village Homeless Shelter Plan

June 21, 2021

Read more
June 21, 2021

“We do not feel Marina del Rey’s tourist attractions are a suitable location for homeless housing,” reads letter By Sam...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Travis Barker And Machine Gun Kelly Give Surprise Concert On The Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – June 21, 2021

June 21, 2021

Read more
June 21, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Travis Barker And Machine Gun Kelly Give Surprise Concert On The...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Mixed-Use 144-Unit Housing Project in The Works For Mar Vista

June 18, 2021

Read more
June 18, 2021

Apartments would contain public space plus affordable housing By Toi Creel A new six- story housing project is being reviewed...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR