July 2, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Marina del Rey Man Sentenced to Over 4 Years in Prison for $3.3 Million Ponzi

An accountant was sentenced today to 51 months in federal prison for running a four-year, $3.3 million Ponzi scheme that conned dozens of investors through false promises of generous returns on foreign exchange currency investments and was funded, in part, by his embezzlement from his non-profit employer.

Steven F. Brown, 53, of Marina del Rey, was sentenced by United States District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez, who also ordered Brown to pay $3,313,346 in restitution. Brown pleaded guilty in October 2020 to one count of wire fraud.

Brown controlled and operated Alpha Trade Analytics, Inc., a financial consulting-and-investment company he largely ran out of his home. Neither Brown nor Alpha Trade was a registered broker or dealer in securities. Brown also served as the accountant for a non-profit organization providing dance and theater arts education to children and young adults in Los Angeles, which gave him access to its bank accounts.

From April 2014 to May 2018, Brown solicited investments in Alpha Trade, including from people he encountered through his position at the non-profit, and through his relationship with its executives and employees, which afforded him access to high-net worth individuals.

To encourage those individuals to invest with Alpha Trade, Brown falsely promised that their investments would only be used for foreign exchange (Forex) currency trading and that they would receive guaranteed monthly payouts of around 10%. He also falsely represented that he had extensive experience in Forex investing, regularly made profitable trades, and achieved substantial and growing rates of return that exceeded the industry average.

Contrary to his representations to investors, Brown only used a small portion of the total amount invested in Alpha Trade for Forex trading, mostly in 2015. Instead, he routinely used investor funds for other purposes, including his rent, car payments, restaurant and retail expenses, and lulling payments to other investors.

To induce investors to maintain or supplement their investments with Alpha Trade and to conceal his scheme, Brown periodically provided investors with account statements that reflected fabricated investment returns that often showed steady, significant gains.

Brown made some of the promised recurring payouts and provided demanded refunds, not based on any Forex investment returns, but instead from money stolen from new investors and through funds he embezzled from the dance academy through unauthorized wire transfers, credit card advances and cash withdrawals he was able to make by virtue of his position as the dance academy’s accountant.

In total, Brown caused losses of approximately $3,313,346 to 48 victims, including nearly $700,000 in losses to his former employer based on the money he embezzled from it.

The Securities and Exchange Commission in September 2020 filed a lawsuit against Brown alleging violations of federal securities laws. That litigation is pending.

in Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

LA City Council Votes To Stop Citing Unlicensed Street Vendors

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Vote will allow hundreds of business owners to serve food without fear of confiscation By Toi Creel  On Tuesday, June...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Brisket Pizza Collab Coming to Venice July 4th

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Moo’s Craft BBQ and Speak Cheezy popping up at Deus Ex Machina July 4th By Kerry Slater Two restaurants are...

A leaked email from a member of Councilmember Mike Bonin’s staff regarding a person living in front of the Councilmember’s Westchester field office. Photo: Yo! Venice.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Bonin Staffer Calls Homeless Person Living at Entrance to Field Office ‘Disruptive’ in Leaked Email

June 30, 2021

Read more
June 30, 2021

Leaked email shows member of Councilmember’s staff complaining about person living outside Westchester Field offices  By Sam Catanzaro A leaked...
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News

New Los Angeles Nonprofit Charting a Positive Way Forward for a City on the Brink

June 30, 2021

Read more
June 30, 2021

The founders of Envision L.A., a new 501(c)(4) nonprofit based in Mar Vista, have a simple goal: Bring sanity, humanity,...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Councilman Mike Bonin’s Permanent Housing Initiative Starts Today: YO! Venice Show – June 28, 2021

June 28, 2021

Read more
June 28, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Councilman Mike Bonin’s Permanent Housing Initiative Starts Today * Councilman Call...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Arrest Made in Murder of Homeless Man on Venice Boardwalk

June 28, 2021

Read more
June 28, 2021

LAPD announce arrest of Michael McClain in connection to June 25 Ocean Front Walk incident By Sam Catanzaro Police have...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Official Results in for the 2021 Venice Neighborhood Council Elections

June 24, 2021

Read more
June 24, 2021

The official results for the 2021 Venice Neighborhood Council (VNC) elections are in. Newly elected members will be sworn in...

Photo: LA County Sheriff’s Department (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Asks Board of Supervisors to Declare State of Emergency on Homelessness Crisis

June 24, 2021

Read more
June 24, 2021

Sheriff sends letter to Board of Supervisors this week By Sam Catanzaro “Venice was once the number two tourist destination...

Rendering of 13481-13485 Beach Avenue Breakform Design.
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

New Condos Planned For Del Rey

June 23, 2021

Read more
June 23, 2021

27 units will be a mixture of one bedroom and condominiums.  By Toi Creel  A new condo development is planned...
Venice Beach News

15-Year-Old Missing After Leaving Home Near LAX

June 21, 2021

Read more
June 21, 2021

Shalawra Kellin last seen June 10 Police are searching for a critical missing teenager who has not been seen since...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Marina Del Rey Businesses Send Letter Opposing Fisherman’s Village Homeless Shelter Plan

June 21, 2021

Read more
June 21, 2021

“We do not feel Marina del Rey’s tourist attractions are a suitable location for homeless housing,” reads letter By Sam...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Travis Barker And Machine Gun Kelly Give Surprise Concert On The Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – June 21, 2021

June 21, 2021

Read more
June 21, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Travis Barker And Machine Gun Kelly Give Surprise Concert On The...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Mixed-Use 144-Unit Housing Project in The Works For Mar Vista

June 18, 2021

Read more
June 18, 2021

Apartments would contain public space plus affordable housing By Toi Creel A new six- story housing project is being reviewed...

A portion of Main Street in Santa Monica that will be included in a street closure pilot program this summer. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Santa Monica Moving Ahead With Main Street Weekend Closures

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

Summer pilot program given green light By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica lawmakers last week approved a pilot program to close...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Neighborhood Council Election Results

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

Check back next week for more coverage of the 2021 Venice Neighborhood Council election when the official results are published....

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR