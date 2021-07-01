Big Blue Bus starts its cashless 6 month pilot program on July 12th, learn what to expect and how these changes impact low income riders in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Big Blue Buses Going Cashless
July 4th Celebration at Burton Chace
July 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Park Celebrate July 4th this Sunday at Burton Chace Park, all the details in this video brought to you by...
Market Report: Have You Eaten Cactus?
June 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cactus aka Nohpalli is found in numerous Mexican dishes and is a real treat to spice up your weekly recipes....
Essential Items For Your Emergency Preparedness Bag
June 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Prepping your home and family for an unexpected emergency can mean the difference between life and death. Today we learn...
Cooking With Kale – Market Report
June 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Greens such as kale can sometimes be overlooked in the kitchen, today we chat about all the fun ways to...
I Bet You’ve Never Heard Of Santa Monica’s Gambling Boats
June 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
LA Times reporter Daniel Miller talks about the history of Santa Monica’s infamous gambling boats in this video brought to...
Lost Something Special? Don’t Panic, Steve Can Help.
Steve Smith has found over 400 lost items with his metal detector. A service he provides free of charge through...
City Attorney Feuer Cracks Down on Fireworks
With July 4th around the corner City Attorney Mike Feuer addresses the city in this video brought to you by...
Councilman Mike Bonin’s Permanent Housing Initiative Starts Today: YO! Venice Show – June 28, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Councilman Mike Bonin’s Permanent Housing Initiative Starts Today * Councilman Call...
Edify TV: LA County to Study Environmental Racism at Westside Oil Field
After years of complaints of environmental racism, LA County is conducting its own study on the impacts of Inglewood Oil...
New Historic Hotel Opens in Venice
June 24, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Venice V hotel is a lifestyle hotel right off the boardwalk, rooted in history with a modern flare. Learn...
Market Report: Living Food for Your Health
June 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Microgreens are a living food packed full of vitamins and antioxidants, learn more about this powerful health food in this...
Heritage Museum Reopens with Unique Exhibition
June 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The California Heritage Museum welcomes back visitors with a unique and stunning quilt exhibition, learn more in this video brought...
Edify TV: Back to Business as Usual?
June 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
With Los Angeles now fully reopened, we headed to the streets to hear from local shoppers and diners what the...
Travis Barker And Machine Gun Kelly Give Surprise Concert On The Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – June 21, 2021
June 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Travis Barker And Machine Gun Kelly Give Surprise Concert On The...
The Getty Has Reopened With a Few Rules
June 17, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Getty is welcoming back visitors to the museum while adhering to some new rules and protocols. Learn more in...
24-Unit, Six-Story Development Approved for Palms
Regent Street and Dunn Drive development given green light By Toi Creel A six story, 24-unit apartment building project will...Read more