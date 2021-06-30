June 30, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Market Report: Have You Eaten Cactus?

Cactus aka Nohpalli is found in numerous Mexican dishes and is a real treat to spice up your weekly recipes. This video was brought to you by School of Rock.

Essential Items For Your Emergency Preparedness Bag

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Prepping your home and family for an unexpected emergency can mean the difference between life and death. Today we learn...
Cooking With Kale – Market Report

June 29, 2021

June 29, 2021

Greens such as kale can sometimes be overlooked in the kitchen, today we chat about all the fun ways to...
I Bet You’ve Never Heard Of Santa Monica’s Gambling Boats

June 29, 2021

June 29, 2021

LA Times reporter Daniel Miller talks about the history of Santa Monica’s infamous gambling boats in this video brought to...
Lost Something Special? Don’t Panic, Steve Can Help.

June 28, 2021

June 28, 2021

Steve Smith has found over 400 lost items with his metal detector. A service he provides free of charge through...
City Attorney Feuer Cracks Down on Fireworks

June 28, 2021

June 28, 2021

With July 4th around the corner City Attorney Mike Feuer addresses the city in this video brought to you by...
Councilman Mike Bonin’s Permanent Housing Initiative Starts Today: YO! Venice Show – June 28, 2021

June 28, 2021

June 28, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Councilman Mike Bonin’s Permanent Housing Initiative Starts Today * Councilman Call...
Edify TV: LA County to Study Environmental Racism at Westside Oil Field

June 28, 2021

June 28, 2021

After years of complaints of environmental racism, LA County is conducting its own study on the impacts of Inglewood Oil...
New Historic Hotel Opens in Venice

June 24, 2021

June 24, 2021

The Venice V hotel is a lifestyle hotel right off the boardwalk, rooted in history with a modern flare. Learn...
Market Report: Living Food for Your Health

June 23, 2021

June 23, 2021

Microgreens are a living food packed full of vitamins and antioxidants, learn more about this powerful health food in this...
Heritage Museum Reopens with Unique Exhibition

June 22, 2021

June 22, 2021

The California Heritage Museum welcomes back visitors with a unique and stunning quilt exhibition, learn more in this video brought...
Edify TV: Back to Business as Usual?

June 21, 2021

June 21, 2021

With Los Angeles now fully reopened, we headed to the streets to hear from local shoppers and diners what the...
Travis Barker And Machine Gun Kelly Give Surprise Concert On The Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – June 21, 2021

June 21, 2021

June 21, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Travis Barker And Machine Gun Kelly Give Surprise Concert On The...
The Getty Has Reopened With a Few Rules

June 17, 2021

June 17, 2021

The Getty is welcoming back visitors to the museum while adhering to some new rules and protocols. Learn more in...
Market Report: Cancer fighting Cauliflower?

June 16, 2021

June 16, 2021

This versatile veggie is packed with nutrients and antioxidants, learn more in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner...
Edify TV: Westside Vandalism Suspect Arrested

June 14, 2021

June 14, 2021

A man has been arrested in connection with a series of Westside vandalisms in West L.A., including at a local...

