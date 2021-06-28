June 29, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Councilman Mike Bonin’s Permanent Housing Initiative Starts Today: YO! Venice Show – June 28, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Councilman Mike Bonin’s Permanent Housing Initiative Starts Today
* Councilman Call for Vote on Strict No Camping Ordinance
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.

video

City Attorney Feuer Cracks Down on Fireworks

June 28, 2021

June 28, 2021

With July 4th around the corner City Attorney Mike Feuer addresses the city in this video brought to you by...
video

Edify TV: LA County to Study Environmental Racism at Westside Oil Field

June 28, 2021

June 28, 2021

After years of complaints of environmental racism, LA County is conducting its own study on the impacts of Inglewood Oil...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Arrest Made in Murder of Homeless Man on Venice Boardwalk

June 28, 2021

June 28, 2021

LAPD announce arrest of Michael McClain in connection to June 25 Ocean Front Walk incident By Sam Catanzaro Police have...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Official Results in for the 2021 Venice Neighborhood Council Elections

June 24, 2021

June 24, 2021

The official results for the 2021 Venice Neighborhood Council (VNC) elections are in. Newly elected members will be sworn in...

Photo: LA County Sheriff’s Department (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Asks Board of Supervisors to Declare State of Emergency on Homelessness Crisis

June 24, 2021

June 24, 2021

Sheriff sends letter to Board of Supervisors this week By Sam Catanzaro “Venice was once the number two tourist destination...
Travel, video

New Historic Hotel Opens in Venice

June 24, 2021

June 24, 2021

The Venice V hotel is a lifestyle hotel right off the boardwalk, rooted in history with a modern flare. Learn...
Edify TV, News

AMC to Acquire ArcLight, Pacific Theaters?

June 24, 2021

June 24, 2021

AMC is reportedly set to take over recently-shuttered ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters, including locations in Santa Monica and Culver...

Rendering of 13481-13485 Beach Avenue Breakform Design.
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

New Condos Planned For Del Rey

June 23, 2021

June 23, 2021

27 units will be a mixture of one bedroom and condominiums.  By Toi Creel  A new condo development is planned...
Food & Drink, video

Market Report: Living Food for Your Health

June 23, 2021

June 23, 2021

Microgreens are a living food packed full of vitamins and antioxidants, learn more about this powerful health food in this...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Trident Center Gutted as Makeover Continues

June 22, 2021

June 22, 2021

The Trident Center in Sawtelle is completely gutted as a $300 million revamp continues to make progress. Learn more in...
Upbeat Beat, video

Heritage Museum Reopens with Unique Exhibition

June 22, 2021

June 22, 2021

The California Heritage Museum welcomes back visitors with a unique and stunning quilt exhibition, learn more in this video brought...
Venice Beach News

15-Year-Old Missing After Leaving Home Near LAX

June 21, 2021

June 21, 2021

Shalawra Kellin last seen June 10 Police are searching for a critical missing teenager who has not been seen since...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Marina Del Rey Businesses Send Letter Opposing Fisherman’s Village Homeless Shelter Plan

June 21, 2021

June 21, 2021

“We do not feel Marina del Rey’s tourist attractions are a suitable location for homeless housing,” reads letter By Sam...
video

Edify TV: Back to Business as Usual?

June 21, 2021

June 21, 2021

With Los Angeles now fully reopened, we headed to the streets to hear from local shoppers and diners what the...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Travis Barker And Machine Gun Kelly Give Surprise Concert On The Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – June 21, 2021

June 21, 2021

June 21, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Travis Barker And Machine Gun Kelly Give Surprise Concert On The...

