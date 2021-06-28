Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Councilman Mike Bonin’s Permanent Housing Initiative Starts Today
* Councilman Call for Vote on Strict No Camping Ordinance
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.
Councilman Mike Bonin’s Permanent Housing Initiative Starts Today: YO! Venice Show – June 28, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
City Attorney Feuer Cracks Down on Fireworks
June 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
With July 4th around the corner City Attorney Mike Feuer addresses the city in this video brought to you by...
Edify TV: LA County to Study Environmental Racism at Westside Oil Field
June 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
After years of complaints of environmental racism, LA County is conducting its own study on the impacts of Inglewood Oil...
Arrest Made in Murder of Homeless Man on Venice Boardwalk
June 28, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD announce arrest of Michael McClain in connection to June 25 Ocean Front Walk incident By Sam Catanzaro Police have...
Official Results in for the 2021 Venice Neighborhood Council Elections
The official results for the 2021 Venice Neighborhood Council (VNC) elections are in. Newly elected members will be sworn in...
LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Asks Board of Supervisors to Declare State of Emergency on Homelessness Crisis
June 24, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Sheriff sends letter to Board of Supervisors this week By Sam Catanzaro “Venice was once the number two tourist destination...
New Historic Hotel Opens in Venice
June 24, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Venice V hotel is a lifestyle hotel right off the boardwalk, rooted in history with a modern flare. Learn...
AMC to Acquire ArcLight, Pacific Theaters?
AMC is reportedly set to take over recently-shuttered ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters, including locations in Santa Monica and Culver...
New Condos Planned For Del Rey
June 23, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
27 units will be a mixture of one bedroom and condominiums. By Toi Creel A new condo development is planned...
Market Report: Living Food for Your Health
June 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Microgreens are a living food packed full of vitamins and antioxidants, learn more about this powerful health food in this...
Edify TV: Trident Center Gutted as Makeover Continues
The Trident Center in Sawtelle is completely gutted as a $300 million revamp continues to make progress. Learn more in...
Heritage Museum Reopens with Unique Exhibition
June 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The California Heritage Museum welcomes back visitors with a unique and stunning quilt exhibition, learn more in this video brought...
15-Year-Old Missing After Leaving Home Near LAX
June 21, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Shalawra Kellin last seen June 10 Police are searching for a critical missing teenager who has not been seen since...
Marina Del Rey Businesses Send Letter Opposing Fisherman’s Village Homeless Shelter Plan
June 21, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
“We do not feel Marina del Rey’s tourist attractions are a suitable location for homeless housing,” reads letter By Sam...
Edify TV: Back to Business as Usual?
June 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
With Los Angeles now fully reopened, we headed to the streets to hear from local shoppers and diners what the...
Travis Barker And Machine Gun Kelly Give Surprise Concert On The Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – June 21, 2021
June 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Travis Barker And Machine Gun Kelly Give Surprise Concert On The...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
City Attorney Feuer Cracks Down on Fireworks
With July 4th around the corner City Attorney Mike Feuer addresses the city in this video brought to you by...Read more
POPULAR
New Condos Planned For Del Rey
27 units will be a mixture of one bedroom and condominiums. By Toi Creel A new condo development is planned...Read more