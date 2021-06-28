June 29, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Arrest Made in Murder of Homeless Man on Venice Boardwalk

LAPD announce arrest of Michael McClain in connection to June 25 Ocean Front Walk incident

By Sam Catanzaro

Police have arrested a homeless man suspected of murdering another unhoused individual on the Venice Boardwalk.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on June 25 around 3:20 p.m., Pacific Division patrol officers responded to a call of a dead body inside of a tent, on the sand near Ocean Front Walk and Dudley Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a male victim who had suffered blunt force trauma, police say.

A homicide investigation revealed a witness heard yelling and possibly a fight in the early morning hours. Later in the day the witness noticed that a tent in the vicinity was collapsed, according to the LAPD.

“The 911 caller checked the tent and found the victim dead. The victim had an ongoing dispute with the suspect and another homeless person,” the LAPD said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and pronounced the victim dead at scene.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner Coroner lists the victim as 49-year-old Michael Hall.

Later in the day, at 5:53 p.m. LAPD officers located and detained the suspect at 3rd Avenue and Sunset Avenue at another homeless encampment, police say. According to the LAPD, he was detained and questioned by homicide investigators.

The suspect, 38-year-old Michael McClain was been booked for murder.

On Tuesday, the the case will be presented by the LAPD to the District Attorney for filing consideration.

