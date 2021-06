Official Results in for the 2021 Venice Neighborhood Council Elections

The official results for the 2021 Venice Neighborhood Council (VNC) elections are in. Newly elected members will be sworn in during the VNC’s July 19 Board Meeting.

X indicates election winners

President

James Murez 955 Brian Averill 810

Ben Decker 112

Jay Schapira 48

Vice President

Daffodil Tyminski 1,156 Alex Neiman 669

Justin Hellier 46

Secretary

Melissa Diner 1,136 Erica Moore 641

Ansley Weller 96

Treasurer

Andrea Boccaletti 972 Robin Rudisill 862

Scot Kramarich 24

Land Use and Planning

Alix Gucovsky 1,045 Michael Jensen 823

Communications

Vicki Halliday 1,183 Helen Fallon 382

Chris Gallanella 185

Outreach Officer

Sima Kostovetsky 1,362 Samantha Moskwo 295

Carolina Murcia 77

Community Interest/Officer

Bruno Hernandez 23 Dylan Eli 7

At-Large Community Officers(13 elected / 51 candidates)