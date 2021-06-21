June 22, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

15-Year-Old Missing After Leaving Home Near LAX

Shalawra Kellin last seen June 10

Police are searching for a critical missing teenager who has not been seen since leaving her home near LAX earlier this month.

Accoridng to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) on June 10around 8:30 a.m., 15-year-old Shalawra Kellin left her home near the 10600 block of Sepulveda Boulevard and her mother is concerned for her safety.

“Shalawra has the mental capacity of an 9-year-old, suffers from a medical condition and takes various medications for these conditions,” the LAPD said.

Shalawra Kellin. Photo: LAPD.

Shalawra is described as a 15-year-old Black female with yellow hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, thin build, dark complexion and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

If you have seen or have any information regarding the whereabouts of Shalawra Kellin, please contact Mission Area Juvenile Detectives, at (818) 838-9810 or (818) 838-9800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may also contact Crime Stoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most Keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters may also go to LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts. Reference DR# 21-1909812.


Related Posts
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Marina Del Rey Businesses Send Letter Opposing Fisherman’s Village Homeless Shelter Plan

June 21, 2021

Read more
June 21, 2021

“We do not feel Marina del Rey’s tourist attractions are a suitable location for homeless housing,” reads letter By Sam...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Travis Barker And Machine Gun Kelly Give Surprise Concert On The Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – June 21, 2021

June 21, 2021

Read more
June 21, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Travis Barker And Machine Gun Kelly Give Surprise Concert On The...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Mixed-Use 144-Unit Housing Project in The Works For Mar Vista

June 18, 2021

Read more
June 18, 2021

Apartments would contain public space plus affordable housing By Toi Creel A new six- story housing project is being reviewed...

A portion of Main Street in Santa Monica that will be included in a street closure pilot program this summer. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Santa Monica Moving Ahead With Main Street Weekend Closures

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

Summer pilot program given green light By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica lawmakers last week approved a pilot program to close...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Neighborhood Council Election Results

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

Check back next week for more coverage of the 2021 Venice Neighborhood Council election when the official results are published....

Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Marina del Rey Dentist Charged with Sexually Assaulting Patients

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

Emad Fathy Moawad accused for incidents between 2013 and 2018 By Chad Winthrop A Marina del Rey dentist has been...

The interior of KazuNori Marina del Rey. Photos: Facebook (@kazunorisushi).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

KazuNori Opens in Marina del Rey

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

24-seat hand roll counter at the Broadwalk Marina del Rey at Pier 44 By Kerry Slater Popular hand roll bar...

Councilmember Mike Bonin speaking at the groundbreaking for Via Dolce Park in 2018. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, politics, Venice Beach News

Councilmember Mike Bonin Served Recall Papers

June 16, 2021

Read more
June 16, 2021

Bonin served recall papers Tuesday, over 27,000 signatures must be obtained from constituents  By Sam Catanzaro “Our streets have become...
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News

St. Bernard Senior Chloe Jackson Leads the League in Community Service

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

Chloe Jackson has been giving back to her community for as long as she can remember. The St. Bernard High...

Venice Beach, June 14, 2021. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Sheriff Villanueva’s Plan to Clear Boardwalk Encampments Divides Venice Organizations

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

Plan to clear Boardwalk by Fourth of July met with applause, condemnation By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Edify TV: Westside Vandalism Suspect Arrested

June 14, 2021

Read more
June 14, 2021

A man has been arrested in connection with a series of Westside vandalisms in West L.A., including at a local...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Homeless Man Arrested On Boardwalk After Assault on Senior Street Performer: YO! Venice Show – June 14, 2021

June 14, 2021

Read more
June 14, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Man Arrested On Boardwalk After Assault on Senior Street Performer...

A rendering of the project planned for 811-815 Ocean Front Walk in Venice. Credit: Reed Architectural Group.
Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Venice Boardwalk Development Appeal Hearing Postponed

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

Appeal hearing for mixed development at 811-815 Ocean Front Walk pushed back to August By Chad Winthrop An appeal hearing...

A rendering of the VIsta Ballona development. Credit: FSY Architects.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Wood Framing Complete For Mar Vista Affordable Housing Project

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

Vista Ballona development expected to be completed later this year with 50 units of affordable housing  By Toi Creel Wood...
Featured, News, Ocean Front Walk, Venice Beach News

Venice Boardwalk Encampment Resident Arrested for Violent Attack Against Elderly Performer

June 10, 2021

Read more
June 10, 2021

LAPD announce the arrest of 45-year-old Macio Harger By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a homeless man for the violent...

