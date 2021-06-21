15-Year-Old Missing After Leaving Home Near LAX

Shalawra Kellin last seen June 10

Police are searching for a critical missing teenager who has not been seen since leaving her home near LAX earlier this month.

Accoridng to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) on June 10around 8:30 a.m., 15-year-old Shalawra Kellin left her home near the 10600 block of Sepulveda Boulevard and her mother is concerned for her safety.

“Shalawra has the mental capacity of an 9-year-old, suffers from a medical condition and takes various medications for these conditions,” the LAPD said.

Shalawra Kellin. Photo: LAPD.

Shalawra is described as a 15-year-old Black female with yellow hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, thin build, dark complexion and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

If you have seen or have any information regarding the whereabouts of Shalawra Kellin, please contact Mission Area Juvenile Detectives, at (818) 838-9810 or (818) 838-9800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may also contact Crime Stoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most Keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters may also go to LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts. Reference DR# 21-1909812.