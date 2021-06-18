June 18, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Mixed-Use 144-Unit Housing Project in The Works For Mar Vista

Apartments would contain public space plus affordable housing

By Toi Creel

A new six- story housing project is being reviewed by Mar Vista Community Council.

Plans by the Bastion Development Corporation for a 144- unit project dubbed the “Triangle Center” were reviewed earlier this week. The center would be built on a 1.3 acre lot located just between Los Angeles and Culver City. 

In addition to apartments, the 170,000-square-foot mixed use project would also include 19,100 square feet of retail space. Plans also suggest 5,000 square feet of open public space with landscaping. Located at 12727 W. Washington Blvd. in Culver City and 12750 Zanja St. in Los Angeles, Triangle center would be designed by architecture firm PK architecture based in Agoura Hills. 

Nineteen of the apartments would be set aside as low income units and listed at a low market rate to make way for city incentives such as the Culver City Community Benefits incentives in addition to the California State Density Bonus Law, according to a project webpage.

