A man has been arrested in connection with a series of Westside vandalisms in West L.A., including at a local synagogue recently and kosher steakhouse. This story brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Westside Vandalism Suspect Arrested
Homeless Man Arrested On Boardwalk After Assault on Senior Street Performer: YO! Venice Show – June 14, 2021
June 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Man Arrested On Boardwalk After Assault on Senior Street Performer...
Summer Staffing Returns for LA Lifeguards as Heat Wave Rolls Though Region
June 14, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Photo: Facebook (@LACoLifeguards).
Venice Boardwalk Development Appeal Hearing Postponed
June 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Appeal hearing for mixed development at 811-815 Ocean Front Walk pushed back to August By Chad Winthrop An appeal hearing...
Wood Framing Complete For Mar Vista Affordable Housing Project
June 11, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Vista Ballona development expected to be completed later this year with 50 units of affordable housing By Toi Creel Wood...
The First NFT Gallery Has Opened in Venice
June 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Bright Moments gallery is changing the way we view, buy, and appreciate art by utilizing blockchain technology to create the...
Venice Boardwalk Encampment Resident Arrested for Violent Attack Against Elderly Performer
June 10, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD announce the arrest of 45-year-old Macio Harger By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a homeless man for the violent...
How Common Is Dog Theft?
June 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Animal Service Foundation Board Chair Carmen Molinari educates us on how to protect ourselves and our animals in...
Market Report: Summer Gardening Tips
June 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Learn which plants are the easiest and hardest to grow and the most common mistakes backyard gardeners make in this...
Deputies Visit Venice Boardwalk Following Sheriff Villanueva’s Plan to Clear Encampments by July 4th
June 8, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LASD Homeless Outreach Services Team visits Venice Boardwalk Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro Deputies were on the Venice Beach Boardwalk Tuesday...
A New Mural Honoring Veterans Beautifies The VA Campus
June 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A mural honoring the veterans was revealed on Memorial Day on the VA Campus. Created by artist Nick Spano, veterans,...
Venice Local and Beach Soccer Star Alessandro Canale is Headed to The World Cup
Alessandro Canale recently returned home from the Concacaf beach soccer tournament in Costa Rica for Team USA, hear about the...
Edify TV: Venice Business Calls for Bonin’s Resignation After Attack on Security Guard
The sign hanging outside Arbor Collective snowboarding shop in Venice is calling for the resignation of Councilmember Mike Bonin after...
First Baptist Church Of Venice One Step Closer To Becoming Historic Monument: YO! Venice Show – June 7, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Hunter Biden and Family Move Out of Venice Canals Rental Home...
Enriching Summer Camps From The Boys & Girls Clubs
The Boys & Girls Club has many enriching, fun, and safe summer camps planned for youths starting June 14th, learn...
Knife-Wielding Woman Comes Within Feet of LA Mayoral Candidate Joe Buscaino at Venice Beach Rally
June 7, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
By Jeff Hall A woman wielding a knife got within feet of LA mayoral candidate Joe Buscaino at a Venice...
Venice’s Great White Restaurant Expanding to Melrose
Venice cafe and restaurant opening location on Melrose in WeHo By Kerry Slater Great White cafe, located on Pacific Avenue in...Read more