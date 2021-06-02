After a dispute with a neighbor forced Venice High School to halt home games, LAUSD has reopened the fields, learn more in this video brought to you by School of Rock.
Venice High School Reopens Fields for Home Games
Market Report: Cherry Season
June 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
June is one of the best months to buy cherries, learn more about this summer fruit in this video brought...
Scooter Rider Arrested for DUI in Venice Collision That Killed 91-Year-Old Man
June 1, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Man killed in Venice over the weekend after hit by two riders on an e-scooter By Sam Catanzaro Police have...
Metro Purple Line Extension Breaking Ground
June 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Officials broke ground recently at the future Westwood station of the Metro Purple Line Extension, which will connect Downtown to...
Jame’s Beach Has Reopened: YO! Venice Show – June 1, 2021
June 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Lifeguards Paint Tower for Autism Awareness * Jame’s Beach Has Reopened...
Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air
A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...
Culver City Police Seize 2,500 Pounds of Meth, Cocaine Worth $60 Million
Submitted by Culver City Police Department Earlier this month, Culver City Police Detectives, along with Detectives from various agencies participating...
“Play It Forward” at Angel City Chorale’s June Concert
May 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
LA’s Premier community choral group and America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winning Angel City Chorale will perform at a virtual...
Santa Monica Says Bye-Bye to Bird
May 27, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Bird, the company that kicked off the e-scooter movement in Santa Monica, will no longer be part of the city’s shared-mobility...
LAPD to Increase Patrols at Venice Beach for Memorial Day Weekend
May 27, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
The LAPD is increasing its presence at Venice Beach over the holiday weekend citing people for drinking alcohol and smoking...
Bonin’s Proposal to Study Creating More Westside Shelters Passes City Council
May 27, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles City Council gives green light to conduct feasibility study By Sam Catanzaro Lawmakers have approved Councilmember Mike Bonin’s...
Experimenting with Mushrooms?
May 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Mushrooms are known for their earthy flavors and health benefits, Today we learn how to cook and store them. Brought...
The Brig Reopening With Revamp
May 26, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Iconic Abbot Kinney bar back in business Friday sought-after sandwich aficionado Uncle Paulie’s By Kerry Slater Iconic Venice bar the...
Cocktails For a Cause
May 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
It’s Mental Health Awareness month and Lanea Bar in Santa Monica has teamed up with I Got Your Back to...
Venice Pride Big Beach Clean Up
May 25, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
In honor of Pride 2021 Heal the Bay and Venice Pride are organizing a beach cleanup called Venice Pride’s BIG...
Edify TV: Officials Unable to Move Venice RV
May 24, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Four LA agencies were unable to move an RV illegally parked in Venice last week. Brought to you by School...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Venice High School Reopens Fields for Home Games
After a dispute with a neighbor forced Venice High School to halt home games, LAUSD has reopened the fields, learn...Read more
POPULAR
Venice High School Reopens Fields for Home Games
After a dispute with a neighbor forced Venice High School to halt home games, LAUSD has reopened the fields, learn...Read more