Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal

A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

A rendering of the Reese Davidson Community. Credit: Eric Owen Moss Architects.
City Planning Approves Venice Canals Affordable Housing Development

June 2, 2021

June 2, 2021

140 units planned along canals By Toi Creel A 140-unit affordable housing development planned along the Venice Canals cleared a...
Venice High School Reopens Fields for Home Games

June 2, 2021

June 2, 2021

After a dispute with a neighbor forced Venice High School to halt home games, LAUSD has reopened the fields, learn...

An e-scooter involved in a separate collision in Santa Monica earlier this year. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Scooter Rider Arrested for DUI in Venice Collision That Killed 91-Year-Old Man

June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021

Man killed in Venice over the weekend after hit by two riders on an e-scooter By Sam Catanzaro Police have...
Jame’s Beach Has Reopened: YO! Venice Show – June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Lifeguards Paint Tower for Autism Awareness * Jame’s Beach Has Reopened...
Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air

June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021

A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...

Photo: Culver City Police Department.
Culver City Police Seize 2,500 Pounds of Meth, Cocaine Worth $60 Million

May 28, 2021

May 28, 2021

Submitted by Culver City Police Department Earlier this month, Culver City Police Detectives, along with Detectives from various agencies participating...
Santa Monica Says Bye-Bye to Bird

May 27, 2021

May 27, 2021

Bird, the company that kicked off the e-scooter movement in Santa Monica, will no longer be part of the city’s shared-mobility...

Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
LAPD to Increase Patrols at Venice Beach for Memorial Day Weekend

May 27, 2021

May 27, 2021

The LAPD is increasing its presence at Venice Beach over the holiday weekend citing people for drinking alcohol and smoking...

Venice Beach earlier this month. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Bonin’s Proposal to Study Creating More Westside Shelters Passes City Council

May 27, 2021

May 27, 2021

Los Angeles City Council gives green light to conduct feasibility study By Sam Catanzaro Lawmakers have approved Councilmember Mike Bonin’s...

Photo: Rob Stark Photography.
The Brig Reopening With Revamp

May 26, 2021

May 26, 2021

Iconic Abbot Kinney bar back in business Friday sought-after sandwich aficionado Uncle Paulie’s By Kerry Slater Iconic Venice bar the...

Photo: Venice Pride (Facebook)
Venice Pride Big Beach Clean Up

May 25, 2021

May 25, 2021

In honor of Pride 2021 Heal the Bay and Venice Pride are organizing a beach cleanup called Venice Pride’s BIG...
Celebrate Pride Month with Beach Clean Up Hosted by Venice Pride: YO! Venice Show – May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Local Men’s Soccer Star Headed to Costa Rica for National...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Trio Arrested for Attempted Murder of Homeless Man on Venice Boardwalk

May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021

LAPD make arrests connected to April 28 incident Police recently arrested three suspects in connection with the shooting and attempted...

A rendering of a development underway on Lincoln Boulevard. Credit: Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects.
Construction Underway for Mixed-use Lincoln Blvd Project Near Venice

May 21, 2021

May 21, 2021

47 units with retail under construction  By Sam Catanzaro Construction is underway for a four-story mixed-use development spanning a whole...

A Culver City police officer with a recovered French bulldog puppy. Photo: CCPD (Facebook).
Culver City Police Use Drones in Recovery of Stolen French Bulldog Puppy

May 20, 2021

May 20, 2021

Puppy returned unharmed after being stolen May 12 By Sam Catanzaro A traffic collision, drones and a foot-chase were involved...

