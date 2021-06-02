A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal
City Planning Approves Venice Canals Affordable Housing Development
June 2, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
140 units planned along canals By Toi Creel A 140-unit affordable housing development planned along the Venice Canals cleared a...
Venice High School Reopens Fields for Home Games
June 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
After a dispute with a neighbor forced Venice High School to halt home games, LAUSD has reopened the fields, learn...
Scooter Rider Arrested for DUI in Venice Collision That Killed 91-Year-Old Man
June 1, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Man killed in Venice over the weekend after hit by two riders on an e-scooter By Sam Catanzaro Police have...
Jame’s Beach Has Reopened: YO! Venice Show – June 1, 2021
June 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Lifeguards Paint Tower for Autism Awareness * Jame’s Beach Has Reopened...
Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air
A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...
Culver City Police Seize 2,500 Pounds of Meth, Cocaine Worth $60 Million
Submitted by Culver City Police Department Earlier this month, Culver City Police Detectives, along with Detectives from various agencies participating...
Santa Monica Says Bye-Bye to Bird
May 27, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Bird, the company that kicked off the e-scooter movement in Santa Monica, will no longer be part of the city’s shared-mobility...
LAPD to Increase Patrols at Venice Beach for Memorial Day Weekend
May 27, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
The LAPD is increasing its presence at Venice Beach over the holiday weekend citing people for drinking alcohol and smoking...
Bonin’s Proposal to Study Creating More Westside Shelters Passes City Council
May 27, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles City Council gives green light to conduct feasibility study By Sam Catanzaro Lawmakers have approved Councilmember Mike Bonin’s...
The Brig Reopening With Revamp
May 26, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Iconic Abbot Kinney bar back in business Friday sought-after sandwich aficionado Uncle Paulie’s By Kerry Slater Iconic Venice bar the...
Venice Pride Big Beach Clean Up
May 25, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
In honor of Pride 2021 Heal the Bay and Venice Pride are organizing a beach cleanup called Venice Pride’s BIG...
Celebrate Pride Month with Beach Clean Up Hosted by Venice Pride: YO! Venice Show – May 24, 2021
May 24, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Local Men’s Soccer Star Headed to Costa Rica for National...
Trio Arrested for Attempted Murder of Homeless Man on Venice Boardwalk
May 24, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD make arrests connected to April 28 incident Police recently arrested three suspects in connection with the shooting and attempted...
Construction Underway for Mixed-use Lincoln Blvd Project Near Venice
May 21, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
47 units with retail under construction By Sam Catanzaro Construction is underway for a four-story mixed-use development spanning a whole...
Culver City Police Use Drones in Recovery of Stolen French Bulldog Puppy
May 20, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Puppy returned unharmed after being stolen May 12 By Sam Catanzaro A traffic collision, drones and a foot-chase were involved...
