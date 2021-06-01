June 1, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
An e-scooter involved in a separate collision in Santa Monica earlier this year. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Scooter Rider Arrested for DUI in Venice Collision That Killed 91-Year-Old Man

Man killed in Venice over the weekend after hit by two riders on an e-scooter

By Sam Catanzaro

Police have arrested an e-scooter rider for suspicion of DUI following a collision that killed a 91-year-old man on the sidewalk in Venice over the weekend. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred on Saturday May 29, at  9:20 p.m. in the area of Lincoln Boulevard and Marco Court and involved two people riding one scooter. 

“…a male was riding a motorized scooter northbound Lincoln Boulevard on the east sidewalk and collided with a pedestrian. Upon impact, the pedestrian fell onto the sidewalk hitting his head, subsequently the male rider along with his female passenger were ejected off the motorized scooter and collided onto the sidewalk,” reads a statement from the LAPD. 

According to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner, the victim, described only as a 91-year-old Asian man, exited an LA Metro bus before the collision. A short time later he was walking on the sidewalk when he was struck by the couple riding the scooter. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responded and provided medical aid to the victim, but he succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the Coroner. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

The male rider was arrested for DUI, 29-year-old James Cody Skene. The female driver was not arrested, a spokesperson for the LAPD said. 

Riding scooters on sidewalks is illegal anywhere in California under Department of Motor Vehicle regulations. 

The LAPD, when reached for comment, said it was unable to share the company of the rented e-scooter involved in the collision. 

