* Lifeguards Paint Tower for Autism Awareness
* Jame’s Beach Has Reopened
Jame’s Beach Has Reopened: YO! Venice Show – June 1, 2021
Metro Purple Line Extension Breaking Ground
June 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Officials broke ground recently at the future Westwood station of the Metro Purple Line Extension, which will connect Downtown to...
“Play It Forward” at Angel City Chorale’s June Concert
May 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
LA’s Premier community choral group and America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winning Angel City Chorale will perform at a virtual...
Santa Monica Says Bye-Bye to Bird
May 27, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Bird, the company that kicked off the e-scooter movement in Santa Monica, will no longer be part of the city’s shared-mobility...
LAPD to Increase Patrols at Venice Beach for Memorial Day Weekend
May 27, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
The LAPD is increasing its presence at Venice Beach over the holiday weekend citing people for drinking alcohol and smoking...
Bonin’s Proposal to Study Creating More Westside Shelters Passes City Council
May 27, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles City Council gives green light to conduct feasibility study By Sam Catanzaro Lawmakers have approved Councilmember Mike Bonin’s...
Experimenting with Mushrooms?
May 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Mushrooms are known for their earthy flavors and health benefits, Today we learn how to cook and store them. Brought...
The Brig Reopening With Revamp
May 26, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Iconic Abbot Kinney bar back in business Friday sought-after sandwich aficionado Uncle Paulie’s By Kerry Slater Iconic Venice bar the...
Cocktails For a Cause
May 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
It’s Mental Health Awareness month and Lanea Bar in Santa Monica has teamed up with I Got Your Back to...
Venice Pride Big Beach Clean Up
May 25, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
In honor of Pride 2021 Heal the Bay and Venice Pride are organizing a beach cleanup called Venice Pride’s BIG...
Edify TV: Officials Unable to Move Venice RV
Four LA agencies were unable to move an RV illegally parked in Venice last week. Brought to you by School...
Celebrate Pride Month with Beach Clean Up Hosted by Venice Pride: YO! Venice Show – May 24, 2021
* Venice Local Men's Soccer Star Headed to Costa Rica for National...
Trio Arrested for Attempted Murder of Homeless Man on Venice Boardwalk
May 24, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD make arrests connected to April 28 incident Police recently arrested three suspects in connection with the shooting and attempted...
Live Comedy is Back in Venice
After a long shutdown due to Covid-19 live comedy has returned to Venice and Comedy Compound is now hosting a...
Construction Underway for Mixed-use Lincoln Blvd Project Near Venice
May 21, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
47 units with retail under construction By Sam Catanzaro Construction is underway for a four-story mixed-use development spanning a whole...
Culver City Police Use Drones in Recovery of Stolen French Bulldog Puppy
May 20, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Puppy returned unharmed after being stolen May 12 By Sam Catanzaro A traffic collision, drones and a foot-chase were involved...
