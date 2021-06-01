June 1, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Jame’s Beach Has Reopened: YO! Venice Show – June 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Lifeguards Paint Tower for Autism Awareness
* Jame’s Beach Has Reopened
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.

video

Metro Purple Line Extension Breaking Ground

June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021

Officials broke ground recently at the future Westwood station of the Metro Purple Line Extension, which will connect Downtown to...
Upbeat Beat, video

“Play It Forward” at Angel City Chorale’s June Concert

May 28, 2021

May 28, 2021

LA’s Premier community choral group and America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winning Angel City Chorale will perform at a virtual...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Santa Monica Says Bye-Bye to Bird

May 27, 2021

May 27, 2021

Bird, the company that kicked off the e-scooter movement in Santa Monica, will no longer be part of the city’s shared-mobility...

Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

LAPD to Increase Patrols at Venice Beach for Memorial Day Weekend

May 27, 2021

May 27, 2021

The LAPD is increasing its presence at Venice Beach over the holiday weekend citing people for drinking alcohol and smoking...

Venice Beach earlier this month. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Bonin’s Proposal to Study Creating More Westside Shelters Passes City Council

May 27, 2021

May 27, 2021

Los Angeles City Council gives green light to conduct feasibility study By Sam Catanzaro Lawmakers have approved Councilmember Mike Bonin’s...
Food & Drink, video

Experimenting with Mushrooms?

May 27, 2021

May 27, 2021

Mushrooms are known for their earthy flavors and health benefits, Today we learn how to cook and store them. Brought...

Photo: Rob Stark Photography.
News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

The Brig Reopening With Revamp

May 26, 2021

May 26, 2021

Iconic Abbot Kinney bar back in business Friday sought-after sandwich aficionado Uncle Paulie’s By Kerry Slater Iconic Venice bar the...
Upbeat Beat, video

Cocktails For a Cause

May 25, 2021

May 25, 2021

It’s Mental Health Awareness month and Lanea Bar in Santa Monica has teamed up with I Got Your Back to...

Photo: Venice Pride (Facebook)
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News

Venice Pride Big Beach Clean Up

May 25, 2021

May 25, 2021

In honor of Pride 2021 Heal the Bay and Venice Pride are organizing a beach cleanup called Venice Pride’s BIG...
video

Edify TV: Officials Unable to Move Venice RV

May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021

Four LA agencies were unable to move an RV illegally parked in Venice last week. Brought to you by School...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Celebrate Pride Month with Beach Clean Up Hosted by Venice Pride: YO! Venice Show – May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Local Men’s Soccer Star Headed to Costa Rica for National...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Trio Arrested for Attempted Murder of Homeless Man on Venice Boardwalk

May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021

LAPD make arrests connected to April 28 incident Police recently arrested three suspects in connection with the shooting and attempted...
video

Live Comedy is Back in Venice

May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021

After a long shutdown due to Covid-19 live comedy has returned to Venice and Comedy Compound is now hosting a...

A rendering of a development underway on Lincoln Boulevard. Credit: Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Construction Underway for Mixed-use Lincoln Blvd Project Near Venice

May 21, 2021

May 21, 2021

47 units with retail under construction  By Sam Catanzaro Construction is underway for a four-story mixed-use development spanning a whole...

A Culver City police officer with a recovered French bulldog puppy. Photo: CCPD (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Culver City Police Use Drones in Recovery of Stolen French Bulldog Puppy

May 20, 2021

May 20, 2021

Puppy returned unharmed after being stolen May 12 By Sam Catanzaro A traffic collision, drones and a foot-chase were involved...

