Palisades Fire Arson Suspect Arrested

The Palisades fire is now 32% contained and the suspected arsonist is in custody, hear from a Los Angeles Firefighter who is on the front lines. Video brought to you by Santa Monica College.

in News, video
Upbeat Beat, video

Jules Muck is Breaking Barriers for Female Artists Everywhere

May 18, 2021

May 18, 2021

World travelled artist and Venice Beach local Jules Muck shares unique journey as a female artist rising to world recognition....

The Palisades Fire buns over the weekend. Photo: LAFD (Flickr)
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Arson Investigators Say 48-Year-Old Homeless Man Started Palisades Fire

May 18, 2021

May 18, 2021

Arson investigators say 48-year-old as a transient set fire that has burned over 1,000 acres  By Sam Catanzaro Officials have...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Venice Bakery Owner Speaks About Recent Burglary

May 18, 2021

May 18, 2021

“This is my second home so it’s kind of like somebody is coming into my living room and wasn’t invited,” says...

An LAFD command post at the Will Rogers beach parking lot over the weekend. Photo: LA County Fire Department (Flickr).
News, Venice Beach News

LAFD Using Will Rogers Beach Parking Lot as Command Post for Palisades Fire

May 17, 2021

May 17, 2021

Pacific Palisades Community Council to officials: using beach parking lot for housing “will reduce firefighting capacity and exacerbate already dangerous...
video

Edify TV: LA Metro is Hiring

May 17, 2021

May 17, 2021

With the county beginning to fully reopen, LA Metro has announced plans to hire nearly 1,000 new drivers, learn more...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Altercation at Rose Collective Ends in Arrest: YO! Venice Show – May 17, 2021

May 17, 2021

May 17, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Altercation at Rose Collective Ends in Arrest * LAFD Creates Fast...
video

Traveling with Your Pet This Summer?

May 17, 2021

May 17, 2021

Prepare for summer vacation with your fur-baby, here with some helpful tips is animal expert and Santa Monica Animal Shelter...
Upbeat Beat, video

Sew to Go?

May 14, 2021

May 14, 2021

Local sewing school The Sew Chateau found a unique way to survive pandemic closures and has finally reopened for business....

Photo: Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (Facebook).
Featured, News, politics, Venice Beach News

Vote Centers Open for Local Special Primary Election

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

May 18 Assembly District 54 Special Primary Election underway By Sam Catanzaro Vote centers are now open for the District...

A parking lot at Dockweiler Beach where homeless housing may be located in the future. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Homeless, News, Venice Beach News

Bonin Proposal to Make More Westside Homeless Shelters Passes Committee

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

LA City Council’s Homelessness and Poverty Committee advances controversial proposal By Sam Catanzaro A plan to bring more homeless shelters...
video

Anti-Semitic Graffiti Seen Along Bike Path

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

Anti-Semitic messages stenciled in graffiti on benches along the bike path from Will Rogers Beach to Venice cause concern. This...

Photo: iron-teapot.com
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Dim Sum Specialist Opening Venice Boulevard Restaurant

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

Iron Teapot coming to 10306 Venice Boulevard in Palms  By Kerry Slater  A dim sum restaurant is opening on Venice...

Photo: LADOT (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Los Angeles Looking to Make Outdoor Dining Program Permanent

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

LA City Council instructions agencies to report on feasibility of making Al Fresco program permanent  By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles...
Upbeat Beat, video

Great White Sharks Closer Than We Think

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

Carlos Gauna captures great white sharks just off shore at many Westside beaches, learn more in this video brought to...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Tobey Maguire Sells Empty Brentwood Lot for $10.7M

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

The second most expensive land transaction this year was the sale of an undeveloped plot of land in Brentwood Park,...

