The Palisades fire is now 32% contained and the suspected arsonist is in custody, hear from a Los Angeles Firefighter who is on the front lines. Video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Palisades Fire Arson Suspect Arrested
Jules Muck is Breaking Barriers for Female Artists Everywhere
May 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
World travelled artist and Venice Beach local Jules Muck shares unique journey as a female artist rising to world recognition....
Arson Investigators Say 48-Year-Old Homeless Man Started Palisades Fire
May 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Arson investigators say 48-year-old as a transient set fire that has burned over 1,000 acres By Sam Catanzaro Officials have...
Edify TV: Venice Bakery Owner Speaks About Recent Burglary
May 18, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
“This is my second home so it’s kind of like somebody is coming into my living room and wasn’t invited,” says...
LAFD Using Will Rogers Beach Parking Lot as Command Post for Palisades Fire
May 17, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Pacific Palisades Community Council to officials: using beach parking lot for housing “will reduce firefighting capacity and exacerbate already dangerous...
Edify TV: LA Metro is Hiring
With the county beginning to fully reopen, LA Metro has announced plans to hire nearly 1,000 new drivers, learn more...
Altercation at Rose Collective Ends in Arrest: YO! Venice Show – May 17, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Altercation at Rose Collective Ends in Arrest * LAFD Creates Fast...
Traveling with Your Pet This Summer?
Prepare for summer vacation with your fur-baby, here with some helpful tips is animal expert and Santa Monica Animal Shelter...
Sew to Go?
May 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local sewing school The Sew Chateau found a unique way to survive pandemic closures and has finally reopened for business....
Vote Centers Open for Local Special Primary Election
May 18 Assembly District 54 Special Primary Election underway By Sam Catanzaro Vote centers are now open for the District...
Bonin Proposal to Make More Westside Homeless Shelters Passes Committee
LA City Council’s Homelessness and Poverty Committee advances controversial proposal By Sam Catanzaro A plan to bring more homeless shelters...
Anti-Semitic Graffiti Seen Along Bike Path
Anti-Semitic messages stenciled in graffiti on benches along the bike path from Will Rogers Beach to Venice cause concern. This...
Dim Sum Specialist Opening Venice Boulevard Restaurant
Iron Teapot coming to 10306 Venice Boulevard in Palms By Kerry Slater A dim sum restaurant is opening on Venice...
Los Angeles Looking to Make Outdoor Dining Program Permanent
LA City Council instructions agencies to report on feasibility of making Al Fresco program permanent By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles...
Great White Sharks Closer Than We Think
Carlos Gauna captures great white sharks just off shore at many Westside beaches, learn more in this video brought to...
Tobey Maguire Sells Empty Brentwood Lot for $10.7M
The second most expensive land transaction this year was the sale of an undeveloped plot of land in Brentwood Park,...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Palisades Fire Arson Suspect Arrested
The Palisades fire is now 32% contained and the suspected arsonist is in custody, hear from a Los Angeles Firefighter...Read more
POPULAR
Vote Centers Open for Local Special Primary Election
May 18 Assembly District 54 Special Primary Election underway By Sam Catanzaro Vote centers are now open for the District...Read more