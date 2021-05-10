May 10, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
10610-10628 West Venice Boulevard Rendering: Uriu and Associates.

Venice Boulevard Development Would Replace Auto Shop, Dentist’s Office With 100+ Apartments

A development proposed for Venice Boulevard would see an auto-body repair shop and dentist’s office be replaced by a 100+ unit, mixed-use building.

Located at 10610-10628 W. Venice Boulevard, the apartments would replace four existing units, an auto repair shop, and a dentist’s office. Wiseman Residential, a firm based in Sawtelle, submitted an application to the Los Angeles Department of City Planning for the building. Based on records from the Los Angeles County Assessor’s, Wiseman was able to obtain the project sites via four separate purchases made in 2019 at a cost of $10.6 million.

Plans for the potential project suggest razing the existing buildings and replacing them with a seven-story, 109-unit housing complex.

Details for the proposed building include ground-floor restaurant space (around 3,300 square feet) and parking for 137 vehicles. In exchange for constructing a building larger than traditional zoning guidelines, 11 of the one-, two-, and three-bedroom units will be made into extremely low-income affordable housing.

The building would be designed by Uriu & Associates. Renderings show a contemporary low-rise structure with elements of stucco, cement, and metal panels.

The project was first brought up last year on the agenda of a Palms Neighborhood Council meeting.

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate
