Edify TV: Concert Capacity Rules Issue for Small Venues

Live music is back in LA County but the owner of a Westside jazz club says reopening will have to wait until capacity is increased. This video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Candlelight Vigil Held for Rescue Dog Killed in House Fire: YO! Venice Show – May, 3, 2021
May 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Candlelight Vigil Held for Rescue Dog Killed in House Fire *...
Woman Gives Birth on Venice Beach Boardwalk
May 3, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAFD transport mother and newborn to hospital following Sunday birth By Sam Catanzaro A reported homeless woman gave birth on...
Fire Breaks Out Under 405 Freeway
April 29, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LA and Culver fire departments put out Thursday afternoon fire at encampment A fire broke out at the 405 underpass...
Edify TV: Could Penmar Golf Course Become Affordable Housing?
Under a state bill facilities like Penmar golf course could be converted into space for affordable housing. Learn more in...
Italian-Style Raw Seafood Bar Comes to Main Street
Crudo e Nudo, a new Italian-style raw seafood bar on the Westside offers sustainably sourced fresh fish, shellfish and crustaceans....
Suspect at Large in Venice Beach Boardwalk Shooting
April 28, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
One person transported to hospital in stable condition Wednesday morning By Sam Catanzaro A suspect remains at large following a...
Venice WAVE Awards Returns Celebrating teachers
April 27, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Event returns next week in virtual format By Chad Winthrop The Venice WAVE Awards returns next week, celebrating local teachers...
NAMI Westside Wellness Weekend Kicks off With Series of Free Events
April 27, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Free events throughout May for Mental Health Awareness Month By Staff Writer Throughout May, the National Alliance on Mental Illness...
“Yarnbomb” Street Art Exhibit Comes to Abbot Kinney Blvd: YO! Venice Show – April, 26, 2021
April 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * “Yarnbomb” Street Art Exhibit Comes to Abbot Kinney Blvd * One-Of-A-Kind...
Civil Rights Attorney Carol Sobel to Speak at Venice Neighborhood Council Homeless Meeting
April 26, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Attorney Carol Sobel will present this Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom for VNC Homeless Committee By Sam Catanzaro Prominent...
Edify TV: Tesla Supercharger Coming to Santa Monica
A 24-hour Tesla supercharger station is planned for Santa Monica. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Appeal Denied in Unanimous Vote
April 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A unanimous vote by The Board of Public Works denied an appeal filed on behalf of 400 local residents and...
Six-Story Development Full Steam Ahead in Palms
April 23, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
62-units underway in Palms By Toi Creel Construction is underway on a six-story, 62 unit housing project with affordable units...
Edify TV: Venice Vigil for Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo
This week a group gathered in Venice to pay homage to two Black people killed by police: Daunte Wright and...
Volunteers Needed for Lincoln Boulevard Venice Cleanup
April 22, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Chamber in Action Pop-up Cleaning Crew on Lincoln Boulevard this weekend By Staff Writer Volunteers are needed for pop-up cleaning...
