Details on Venice Boulevard Mixed-Use Proposal

More apartments could soon be coming to this lot on Venice Boulevard in Palms. Learn more in this video made possible by Deasy Penner Podley.

in Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach Real Estate

Venice’s Fox Theater Revamp

May 4, 2021

May 4, 2021

A developer wants to revamp the historic Fox Theater building in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Travel, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Site Work Begins on Nearly Billion Dollar LAX Station

May 4, 2021

May 4, 2021

Site work has begun for a nearly billion dollar light rail transit station coming to LAX. Learn more in this...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Concert Capacity Rules Issue for Small Venues

May 4, 2021

May 4, 2021

Live music is back in LA County but the owner of a Westside jazz club says reopening will have to...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Did You Lose Your Ring Near Venice? YO! Venice Show – May, 3, 2021

May 3, 2021

May 3, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Candlelight Vigil Held for Rescue Dog Killed in House Fire *...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Woman Gives Birth on Venice Beach Boardwalk

May 3, 2021

May 3, 2021

LAFD transport mother and newborn to hospital following Sunday birth  By Sam Catanzaro A reported homeless woman gave birth on...
News, Venice Beach News

Fire Breaks Out Under 405 Freeway

April 29, 2021

April 29, 2021

LA and Culver fire departments put out Thursday afternoon fire at encampment A fire broke out at the 405 underpass...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Could Penmar Golf Course Become Affordable Housing?

April 29, 2021

April 29, 2021

Under a state bill facilities like Penmar golf course could be converted into space for affordable housing. Learn more in...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach Restaurants

Italian-Style Raw Seafood Bar Comes to Main Street

April 29, 2021

April 29, 2021

Crudo e Nudo, a new Italian-style raw seafood bar on the Westside offers sustainably sourced fresh fish, shellfish and crustaceans....

Photo: LAPD Pacific Division (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Suspect at Large in Venice Beach Boardwalk Shooting

April 28, 2021

April 28, 2021

One person transported to hospital in stable condition Wednesday morning By Sam Catanzaro A suspect remains at large following a...

The 2018 WAVE Award winners. Photo: VeniceWaveAwards (Facebook).
Featured, News

Venice WAVE Awards Returns Celebrating teachers

April 27, 2021

April 27, 2021

Event returns next week in virtual format By Chad Winthrop The Venice WAVE Awards returns next week, celebrating local teachers...
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

NAMI Westside Wellness Weekend Kicks off With Series of Free Events

April 27, 2021

April 27, 2021

Free events throughout May for Mental Health Awareness Month By Staff Writer  Throughout May, the National Alliance on Mental Illness...
News, Venice Beach News, video

“Yarnbomb” Street Art Exhibit Comes to Abbot Kinney Blvd: YO! Venice Show – April, 26, 2021

April 26, 2021

April 26, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * “Yarnbomb” Street Art Exhibit Comes to Abbot Kinney Blvd * One-Of-A-Kind...

Carol Sobel. Photo: National Homelessness Law Center (Twitter).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Civil Rights Attorney Carol Sobel to Speak at Venice Neighborhood Council Homeless Meeting

April 26, 2021

April 26, 2021

Attorney Carol Sobel will present this Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom for VNC Homeless Committee  By Sam Catanzaro  Prominent...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Tesla Supercharger Coming to Santa Monica

April 25, 2021

April 25, 2021

A 24-hour Tesla supercharger station is planned for Santa Monica. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
Homeless, News, Venice Beach News, video

Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Appeal Denied in Unanimous Vote

April 23, 2021

April 23, 2021

A unanimous vote by The Board of Public Works denied an appeal filed on behalf of 400 local residents and...

