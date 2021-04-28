Suspect at Large in Venice Beach Boardwalk Shooting

One person transported to hospital in stable condition Wednesday morning

By Sam Catanzaro

A suspect remains at large following a shooting on the Venice Beach Boardwalk.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Ocean Front Walk.

The victim, a 23-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

No further details are available from the LAPD. According to the Citizen app, the suspect reportedly fled eastbound in a two-door hatchback.

This article will be updated.