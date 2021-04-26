Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* “Yarnbomb” Street Art Exhibit Comes to Abbot Kinney Blvd
* One-Of-A-Kind All Road Bike Created by BlackHeart Bike Co Being Raffled All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College
“Yarnbomb” Street Art Exhibit Comes to Abbot Kinney Blvd: YO! Venice Show – April, 26, 2021
Edify TV: Voluntary Homeless Encampment Cleanups?
April 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
LA lawmakers have voted to replace mandatory homeless encampment cleanups citywide with a voluntary-based program, learn more in this video...
Civil Rights Attorney Carol Sobel to Speak at Venice Neighborhood Council Homeless Meeting
April 26, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Attorney Carol Sobel will present this Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom for VNC Homeless Committee By Sam Catanzaro Prominent...
Edify TV: Tesla Supercharger Coming to Santa Monica
A 24-hour Tesla supercharger station is planned for Santa Monica. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Appeal Denied in Unanimous Vote
April 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A unanimous vote by The Board of Public Works denied an appeal filed on behalf of 400 local residents and...
Six-Story Development Full Steam Ahead in Palms
April 23, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
62-units underway in Palms By Toi Creel Construction is underway on a six-story, 62 unit housing project with affordable units...
Edify TV: Venice Vigil for Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo
This week a group gathered in Venice to pay homage to two Black people killed by police: Daunte Wright and...
Venice Beach Just Got More Accessible
April 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors has installed a new mesh access mat near the parking lot at...
Volunteers Needed for Lincoln Boulevard Venice Cleanup
Chamber in Action Pop-up Cleaning Crew on Lincoln Boulevard this weekend By Staff Writer Volunteers are needed for pop-up cleaning...
Fundraiser for Venice Woman Whose Rescue Dog Was Killed in Fire
April 22, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Wednesday morning incident still under investigation By Sam Catanzaro A fundraiser is being held to support a Venice woman whose...
Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Needed Care for Homeless Vets
April 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
This week a free mobile dental clinic created by Village for Vets, The Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC,...
Restaurant Spotlight: Tar And Roses Serves Up Wood-Fired Cuisine, Earthy Wines With Reopening
Popular SM restaurant back up and running By Toi Creel Far too many restaurants have fallen victim to the pandemic....
Hard Kombucha Tasting Room Opens on Main Street
JuneShine opens on Main Street in Santa Monica Toi Creel A hard kumbucha tasting room has opened on Main Street...
Food Review: A Cluckin’ Good Chicken Taco
Breaking down chicken, pork and beef tacos from LOQUI By Kerry Slater A Westside taco spot, while a bit pricey,...
Family Dog Killed in Venice Bungalow Fire
April 21, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAFD put out fire at 1913 bungalow Tuesday morning that kills family dog By Sam Catanzaro A dog died in...
Plein Air Painter Brings Local Landscapes Into Focus
April 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Award-winning artist Richard J. Oliver’s plein air paintings bring insightful observations about humankind’s relationship with nature. Brought to you by...
