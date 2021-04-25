A 24-hour Tesla supercharger station is planned for Santa Monica. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Tesla Supercharger Coming to Santa Monica
Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Appeal Denied in Unanimous Vote
April 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A unanimous vote by The Board of Public Works denied an appeal filed on behalf of 400 local residents and...
Six-Story Development Full Steam Ahead in Palms
April 23, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
62-units underway in Palms By Toi Creel Construction is underway on a six-story, 62 unit housing project with affordable units...
Edify TV: Venice Vigil for Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo
This week a group gathered in Venice to pay homage to two Black people killed by police: Daunte Wright and...
Volunteers Needed for Lincoln Boulevard Venice Cleanup
Chamber in Action Pop-up Cleaning Crew on Lincoln Boulevard this weekend By Staff Writer Volunteers are needed for pop-up cleaning...
Fundraiser for Venice Woman Whose Rescue Dog Was Killed in Fire
April 22, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Wednesday morning incident still under investigation By Sam Catanzaro A fundraiser is being held to support a Venice woman whose...
Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Needed Care for Homeless Vets
April 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
This week a free mobile dental clinic created by Village for Vets, The Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC,...
Restaurant Spotlight: Tar And Roses Serves Up Wood-Fired Cuisine, Earthy Wines With Reopening
Popular SM restaurant back up and running By Toi Creel Far too many restaurants have fallen victim to the pandemic....
Hard Kombucha Tasting Room Opens on Main Street
JuneShine opens on Main Street in Santa Monica Toi Creel A hard kumbucha tasting room has opened on Main Street...
Food Review: A Cluckin’ Good Chicken Taco
Breaking down chicken, pork and beef tacos from LOQUI By Kerry Slater A Westside taco spot, while a bit pricey,...
Family Dog Killed in Venice Bungalow Fire
April 21, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAFD put out fire at 1913 bungalow Tuesday morning that kills family dog By Sam Catanzaro A dog died in...
Grunion Fish Make Their Annual Run
April 20, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Spawning season under way in Santa Monica Bay By Toi Creel Grunion, the small silver fish, have made their way...
Venice Art Walk Returns
April 20, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Annual event returns virtually April 28-May 11 By Staff Writer The Venice Art Walk and auction returns with a series of...
Edify TV: Biking Increasing in Los Angeles
Once considered among the worst places for cyclists, data shows that biking has increased substantially in Los Angeles. Learn more...
First Ever Venice Museum Currently Fundraising: YO! Venice Show – April, 19, 2021
April 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * First Ever Venice Museum Currently Fundraising * Airbnb Plans To Stop...
LAPD Seek Information on Fatal Venice Hit and Run
April 19, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Police are seeking info regarding a hit and run that killed a 60-year-old Venice man earlier this year. According to...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: Tesla Supercharger Coming to Santa Monica
A 24-hour Tesla supercharger station is planned for Santa Monica. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica...Read more
POPULAR
Food Review: A Cluckin’ Good Chicken Taco
Breaking down chicken, pork and beef tacos from LOQUI By Kerry Slater A Westside taco spot, while a bit pricey,...Read more