Maria Greenshields-Ziman attends Venice Family Clinic Art Walk & Auction at Google Los Angeles on May 19, 2019 in Venice, CA. Photo by David Crotty/PMC via Venice Family Clinic (Facebook).

Venice Art Walk Returns

Annual event returns virtually April 28-May 11

By Staff Writer

The Venice Art Walk and auction returns with a series of virtual art talks featuring notable art critics.

The Venice Family Clinic is hosting its annual Venice Art Walk exclusively online from April 28 to May 11. In addition to the auction, the event will feature a series of virtual art talks featuring notable Los Angeles art critics and some of the auction artists on April 29, April 30, May 5 and May 11.

Traditionally this event is held in-person but due to COVID protocols the Clinic will be hosting the silent art auction online on artsy.net/veniceartwalk from April 28 – May 12. The auction will feature over 200 art works by nationally recognized contemporary artists, including Kelly Akashi, Matthew Brandt, Bumblebeelovesyou, Yasmine Nasser Diaz, Sam Durant, Amir H. Fallah, Kim Fisher, Jona Frank, FriendsWithYou, Alexandra Grant, Sayre Gomez, Haas Brothers, Channing Hansen, EJ Hill, Farrah Karapetian, Miles Regis, Enrique Martínez Celaya, Ed Ruscha, Liza Ryan, Analia Saban, Gregory Siff and many more. Click here to view all of our 2021 participating artists.

Art + Inspiration

4/29 @ 12pm: Shana Nys Dambrot, Arts Editor at L.A. Weekly, will be in conversation with artists Amir Fallah, Alexandra Grant, Bettina Hubby and Gregory Siff.

RSVP Link:  https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_J_A4Fkh8Tkag0WwuG9HCqQ

Event Description: Shana Nys Dambrot, Arts Editor at L.A. Weekly, will be in conversation with artists Amir Fallah, Alexandra Grant, Bettina Hubby and Gregory Siff. Each of these artists draws references from history, memory and popular culture in exciting, diverse ways in their works — from elements of personal and literary text and a celebration of life’s small details, to larger themes of knowledge, love and enlightenment. Grant’s meditations on chaos and control, Fallah’s interest in systems of becoming one’s self, Hubby’s witty mindfulness in community culture, and Siff’s emotional poetry of Americana all speak to the charms and frights of human experience.

Art + Activism

4/30 @ 1pm: Join arts manager, writer, and the founder of Dominique Gallery, Dominique Clayton, for a conversation with first-time Venice Art Walk participating artists Hasef, Alicia Piller and Trotter.

RSVP Link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_umzqZFNrTY2haRZ-EEw_Hg

Event Description: Join arts manager, writer, and the founder of Dominique Gallery, Dominique Clayton, for a conversation with first-time Venice Art Walk participating artists Hasef, Alicia Piller and Trotter. Together, they’ll discuss the evolution of art and activism. They’ll also share the power and allyship community organizations, local artists and patrons can create as they strive to address social and racial justice.

Art + Materiality

5/06 @ 12pm: Join Lindsay Preston Zappas, artist, writer and the founder and editor-in-chief of Contemporary Art Review Los Angeles (Carla), in discussion with artists Andrea Chung, Alex Olson & Analia Saban.

RSVP Link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JyvGj-kCT_CJj3r_2NlorQ

Event Description: Lindsay Preston Zappas, artist, writer and the founder and editor-in-chief of Contemporary Art Review Los Angeles (Carla), and artists Andrea Chung, Alex Olson & Analia Saban will discuss materiality, surface, and the ways in which mark-making translates into meaning in their works across painting, collage, and sculpture.

Art + Education

5/11 @ 12pm: Terry R. Myers, arts writer, curator and educator, hosts a dialogue with artists Kim Fisher, Jennifer Moon and Mario Ybarra Jr. 

RSVP Link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dNmZ0wEwQ7m-FNZjNy3LAw

Event Description: Terry R. Myers, arts writer, curator and educator, hosts a dialogue with artists Kim Fisher, Jennifer Moon and Mario Ybarra Jr. As former students of his who have gone on to international careers as artists while also becoming important arts educators, they will join him for a lively discussion about their work as well as the relationships between art, teaching, and community.

in Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach Art, Venice Beach News
