April 12, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Beached Dolphin Near Venice: YO! Venice Show – April, 12, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Beached Dolphin Near Venice Beach
* Fareless rides coming to LA Metro?
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Venice Beach News, video
Related Posts
video

Edify TV: Traffic Returning to Pre-Pandemic Levels

April 12, 2021

Read more
April 12, 2021

As the Westside reopens, another thing is returning to the neighborhood: traffic. This video make possible by The Bike Shop...

A police perimeter near the scene of a Venice standoff Saturday. Photos: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

SWAT Tear Gas Trailer in Seven-Hour Venice Standoff

April 12, 2021

Read more
April 12, 2021

Standoff between police and barricaded suspect over the weekend at First Baptist Church By Sam Catanzaro  An over seven-hour standoff...

Rendering of 12575 Venice looking northeast. Photos: TCA Architects.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Dual Building Development Rises Near Venice High School

April 11, 2021

Read more
April 11, 2021

Two-building development underway on Venice Boulevard By Chad Winthrop Work is well underway on a two-building, mixed use development near...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Westside Business Spotlight: The Bike Shop California

April 9, 2021

Read more
April 9, 2021

Today on the Westside Business Spotlight we visit The Bike Shop California, your neighborhood spot for all things bike-related.
video

Venice Beach Featured in New Netflix Animated Series

April 8, 2021

Read more
April 8, 2021

The new Netflix animated series, City of Ghosts, shines a spotlight on Venice Beach. Video brought to you by School...

The "Cool Ocean Dip" pudding from Pudu Pudu. Photo: Official.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

‘Next-Generation’ Pudding Comes to Venice

April 8, 2021

Read more
April 8, 2021

Pudu Pudu opens on Abbot Kinney By Kerry Slater A dessert shop specializing “next-generation” pudding has come to Venice  Pudu...
Homeless, News, Venice Beach News, video

Venice Beach Handball Courts Set to be Cleared Out

April 8, 2021

Read more
April 8, 2021

Due to an encampment at the courts LA City has posted its intent to clear out the area on April...

Johnnie's french dip pastrami sandwich. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Featured, Food & Drink, News, Venice Beach News

Food Review: An Almost-Essential Westside Sandwich

April 8, 2021

Read more
April 8, 2021

Johnnie’s french dip pastrami sandwich in Culver City  By Kerry Slater  While there are far better sandwiches in Los Angeles,...
News, video

Edify TV: Brentwood Encampment Reacts to Veteran Homicide

April 8, 2021

Read more
April 8, 2021

Last weekend a homeless veteran, just a week away from entering permanent supportive housing, was killed in a vehicular assault....
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Foster Youth Staffed Cafe Set to Open on First California Shop

April 6, 2021

Read more
April 6, 2021

La La Land Kind Cafe to open in former Starbucks space  By Toi Creel  A Texas-based cafe that makes an...

The Venice Pride Lifeguard Tower following a recent touch up from the Beaches and Harbors Los Angeles County crews. Photos: Venice Pride (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower Gets Facelift

April 6, 2021

Read more
April 6, 2021

Fresh coat of paint ahead of Pride Month By Timothy Michael The Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard tower gets a fresh...

Warren Furutani speaking at the 2019 VJAMM Commemoration. Photo: Courtesy VJAMM.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument Committee’s Annual Commemoration

April 6, 2021

Read more
April 6, 2021

Annual event to be held virtually Thursday April 15 Submitted by the Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument Committee Standing at...
video

Edify TV: First Look at Rail Line From Valley to Westside

April 5, 2021

Read more
April 5, 2021

A team has been selected to design a future train line that will take commuters from the Valley to the...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Davy Jones Liquor Locker Closes Down: YO! Venice Show – April, 5, 2021

April 5, 2021

Read more
April 5, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect Arrested with Concealed Pistol Near Boardwalk * Davy Jones Liquor...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Helping Local Cultural, Religious and LGBTQ+ Centers

April 5, 2021

Read more
April 5, 2021

Westside cultural, religious and LGBTQ+ centers stand to benefit from a new fund the City of Los Angeles has created...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR