* Beached Dolphin Near Venice Beach
* Fareless rides coming to LA Metro?
Beached Dolphin Near Venice: YO! Venice Show – April, 12, 2021
Edify TV: Traffic Returning to Pre-Pandemic Levels
April 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As the Westside reopens, another thing is returning to the neighborhood: traffic. This video make possible by The Bike Shop...
SWAT Tear Gas Trailer in Seven-Hour Venice Standoff
April 12, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Standoff between police and barricaded suspect over the weekend at First Baptist Church By Sam Catanzaro An over seven-hour standoff...
Dual Building Development Rises Near Venice High School
April 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Two-building development underway on Venice Boulevard By Chad Winthrop Work is well underway on a two-building, mixed use development near...
Westside Business Spotlight: The Bike Shop California
Today on the Westside Business Spotlight we visit The Bike Shop California, your neighborhood spot for all things bike-related.
Venice Beach Featured in New Netflix Animated Series
The new Netflix animated series, City of Ghosts, shines a spotlight on Venice Beach. Video brought to you by School...
‘Next-Generation’ Pudding Comes to Venice
April 8, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Pudu Pudu opens on Abbot Kinney By Kerry Slater A dessert shop specializing “next-generation” pudding has come to Venice Pudu...
Venice Beach Handball Courts Set to be Cleared Out
Due to an encampment at the courts LA City has posted its intent to clear out the area on April...
Food Review: An Almost-Essential Westside Sandwich
April 8, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Johnnie’s french dip pastrami sandwich in Culver City By Kerry Slater While there are far better sandwiches in Los Angeles,...
Edify TV: Brentwood Encampment Reacts to Veteran Homicide
Last weekend a homeless veteran, just a week away from entering permanent supportive housing, was killed in a vehicular assault....
Foster Youth Staffed Cafe Set to Open on First California Shop
April 6, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
La La Land Kind Cafe to open in former Starbucks space By Toi Creel A Texas-based cafe that makes an...
Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower Gets Facelift
April 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Fresh coat of paint ahead of Pride Month By Timothy Michael The Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard tower gets a fresh...
Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument Committee’s Annual Commemoration
April 6, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
Annual event to be held virtually Thursday April 15 Submitted by the Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument Committee Standing at...
Edify TV: First Look at Rail Line From Valley to Westside
April 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A team has been selected to design a future train line that will take commuters from the Valley to the...
Davy Jones Liquor Locker Closes Down: YO! Venice Show – April, 5, 2021
April 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect Arrested with Concealed Pistol Near Boardwalk * Davy Jones Liquor...
Edify TV: Helping Local Cultural, Religious and LGBTQ+ Centers
Westside cultural, religious and LGBTQ+ centers stand to benefit from a new fund the City of Los Angeles has created...
